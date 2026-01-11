ETV Bharat / offbeat

Age And Disability Are No Obstacles For These Gorakhpur Shooters

Gorakhpur: Age and disability can never be an impediment for a talented person with determination. This has been proved by shooters currently participating in ‘Gorakhpur Mahotsav’, that is on till January 13.

Ragini Chaudhary at a ripe age of 48, has won the gold in six national-level events in 10 metres to 30 metres air pistol shooting. On the other hand, Harshit Singh has won seven golds in state and national-level para-shooting events despite being disabled.

Ragini has achieved the feat in just two and a half years of training. This has fueled her enthusiasm for shooting, and she is of the view that if given an opportunity, she will win a medal at the Olympics.

Ragini Chaudhary (ETV Bharat)

Harshit is disabled in both legs and is currently pursuing graduation. He has been trying his hand at shooting for the past five years. Harshit is currently participating in the trials for the international championships. Impressed by his talent, the Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC) has signed a contract to support him.

Interestingly, Ragini joined the sport by accident and quickly climbed the ladder of success.

She disclosed, "My daughter was an engineering student sitting idle at home after her final year exams. She wanted to get involved in some activity. Since she was fond of shooting, we got her enrolled in a shooting academy. Meanwhile, she cleared the Common Admission Test (CAT) and joined the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) at Indore. So, I joined the shooting academy in her place."

She kept improving under the supervision of her coach, Gajendra Rai, and got a chance to win medals in the state and national championships.

Ragini related that her neighbours and family members questioned her ability to shoot at her age, but when she won the gold medal, everyone showered her with love.