Against All Odds, 60 Women Transform Chhattisgarh Village Into A Thriving Self-Reliant Economy
Despite lacking basic infrastructure, these women have achieved what even developed panchayats often struggle to accomplish.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
Bharatpur: Margaret Thatcher, the first female Prime Minister of the United Kingdom once said, “when you want to do the work tell a man and when you want to get the work done tell women.” Nearly after five decades, women across the world are standing the test of time. This time, it is a group of women from Gram Panchayat Dhovtal in Bharatpur have turned the rural livestock centres Gauthan a thriving hub of self-reliance.
These women have also inspired an entire community toward self-sufficiency. Despite lacking basic infrastructure, these women have achieved what even developed panchayats often struggle to accomplish. Today, they are not only self-employed but are also generating employment for others.
“The National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) encouraged us to start livelihood activities. Today, we run poultry, piggery, and quail farming units in the Gauthan, along with a small shop. Profits are gradually increasing and more women are getting employment,” said Phoolmati Singh, group president.
Another member, Manmati, said, “After joining the group, I started goat rearing. It is now profitable, and I am becoming self-reliant. I no longer need to borrow money, and my family is happy with the change.”
Located in a forested belt of Bharatpur, Dhovtal village has around 150 households and a population of approximately 510. Most women here have become financially independent. They have leased unused Gauthans and built sustainable livelihood models.
Currently, four major groups are active and all of them are led by women:
- Bajrangbali Group manages goat farming
- Laxmi Group oversees piggery
- Siddhbaba Group handles fishery, quail, and poultry farming
- Durga Group runs grocery and general stores
“Earlier, I used to travel to other places for work. Now I have employment within the village and earn a stable income,” said Pyarelal, a group worker.
Women associated with these groups received financial assistance of Rs 60,000 at the cluster level. Instead of spending it, they invested in building their enterprises. Today, their products are sold in local markets like Baharsi and Chutki, and even reach neighboring Madhya Pradesh.
With new opportunities, migration from the village has reduced significantly. Earlier, residents would travel to Raipur, Gujarat, and Meerut in search of work.
“I went to Raipur for work but wasn’t satisfied. Now I work at the Gauthan, where multiple livelihood activities ensure steady income,” said Usman Cherwa, a youth worker.
Another worker, Ramkumar, added, “I used to work in Gujarat, but now I’ve found better opportunities in the village and have stopped migrating.”
Sarpanch Gokul Prasad Paraste said that livestock activities and shops run by these groups have generated employment locally.
According to Rishi Kumar, ADEO of Bharatpur block, “There are 1,737 active groups in the block involving over 16,000 women. However, Dhovtal stands out as a model where four groups collectively run diverse livelihood activities and market their products beyond the region.”
Key facts about Bharatpur block
- 313 Anganwadi centres operational
- 312 schools in total
- 203 primary schools
- 81 middle schools
- 17 high schools
- 11 higher secondary schools
- Located about 110 km from the district headquarters
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