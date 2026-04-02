ETV Bharat / offbeat

Against All Odds, 60 Women Transform Chhattisgarh Village Into A Thriving Self-Reliant Economy

Bharatpur: Margaret Thatcher, the first female Prime Minister of the United Kingdom once said, “when you want to do the work tell a man and when you want to get the work done tell women.” Nearly after five decades, women across the world are standing the test of time. This time, it is a group of women from Gram Panchayat Dhovtal in Bharatpur have turned the rural livestock centres Gauthan a thriving hub of self-reliance.

These women have also inspired an entire community toward self-sufficiency. Despite lacking basic infrastructure, these women have achieved what even developed panchayats often struggle to accomplish. Today, they are not only self-employed but are also generating employment for others.

Against All Odds, 60 Women Transform Chhattisgarh Village Into A Thriving Self-Reliant Economy (ETV Bharat)

“The National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) encouraged us to start livelihood activities. Today, we run poultry, piggery, and quail farming units in the Gauthan, along with a small shop. Profits are gradually increasing and more women are getting employment,” said Phoolmati Singh, group president.

Another member, Manmati, said, “After joining the group, I started goat rearing. It is now profitable, and I am becoming self-reliant. I no longer need to borrow money, and my family is happy with the change.”

Against All Odds, 60 Women Transform Chhattisgarh Village Into A Thriving Self-Reliant Economy (ETV Bharat)

Located in a forested belt of Bharatpur, Dhovtal village has around 150 households and a population of approximately 510. Most women here have become financially independent. They have leased unused Gauthans and built sustainable livelihood models.