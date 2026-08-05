ETV Bharat / offbeat

After UPSC, MPSC Setbacks, Sachin Ghule Builds Thriving Vehicle Body Manufacturing Business, Employs Dozens

The idea that eventually took shape was unusual but he became certain he wanted to get into the business of manufacturing bodies for goods transport vehicles, though, he had no technical background in the trade. He learnt the work by observing experienced people, studying the process and gaining practical knowledge on the shop floor.

Rather than spending more years waiting for another opportunity, he decided to change the course of his future. He joined a bank, where interacting with customers and understanding business transactions sparked in him an interest in entrepreneurship.

Growing up in modest circumstances, he too nurtured the idea of clearing competitive examinations for a secure career. And for that, he spent years preparing for the UPSC, MPSC and police recruitment tests but narrowly missed qualifying in any of these.

Today, Sachin, the son of a farming family from Ashti taluka in Maharashtra’s Beed district runs a vehicle body fabrication unit in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Every month, around 100 to 150 goods transport vehicles roll out of his workshop after being fitted with custom-built bodies. The business now employs 40 to 50 workers and attracts customers from across Maharashtra as well as neighbouring states.

Pimpri-Chinchwad: For years, Sachin Ghule struggled like thousands of young Indians to get through a government job. The UPSC, the MPSC and police recruitment examinations - he appeared in all the tests hoping one of them would change his life. But in vain. Missing selection by a few marks made Sachin desperate but he did not give up. Instead, his failures paved way for new beginnings.

After UPSC, MPSC Setbacks, Sachin Ghule Builds Thriving Vehicle Body Manufacturing Business (ETV Bharat)

The early days were difficult and tested his resolve. Funds were limited, skilled workers were difficult to find and customers were reluctant to trust a newcomer. Building credibility in a specialised business took time. "I focused on delivering quality work on schedule rather than chasing quick profits. As satisfied customers returned with more orders and recommended my workshop to others, the business gradually expanded," explains Sachin.

The journey had its ups and down but Sachin never said no. Technical problems, issues with raw materials and even electrical short circuits disrupted work in the beginning. Instead of treating them as failures, he took each setback as a lesson and introduced changes to improve the quality of his products and work processes.

After UPSC, MPSC Setbacks, Sachin Ghule Builds Thriving Vehicle Body Manufacturing Business (ETV Bharat)

Sachin credit the success of the business to his employees as much as to himself. “A business does not grow because of its owner alone. The workers are its real strength. We must respect them because it is due to their hard work that we are able to succeed as business owners. No matter how successful we become, we should never forget people who work as the root of the company,” he says.

Having once experienced the disappointment of repeated examination failures, Sachin understands the pressure many young people face while searching for jobs. He urges youth to not measure their future only through the lens of competitive exams.

After UPSC, MPSC Setbacks, Sachin Ghule Builds Thriving Vehicle Body Manufacturing Business (ETV Bharat)

“Failure in education or competitive examinations is not the end of life. It is rather important to identify your skills and work with zeal. Whether the business is small or big, hard work and perseverance eventually lead to success. Do not fear failure. One day, success will surely knock on your door,” he says.

Though Sachin was disheartened early in life, he did not wait for good time to come, he created it, both for himself and for dozens of others. "This success is not about me alone, it is about an entire lot, who get unsettled after tasting failure in one or two examinations. There is ample room to create your own business and succeed, it is just a matter or time and hard work," he says.