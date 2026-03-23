ETV Bharat / offbeat

After Son's Death, Odisha Father Sells Assets To Fund Medical Dreams Of 30 Other Students

Bhubaneswar: When he lost his 27-year-old son, he almost lost himself knowing that life does not hold any meaning for him any further. But Anil Mahalik gathered the broken pieces of his life in a few months and turned his grief into an opportunity to help dozens of young students in Odisha. Today, the trust he formed 'Biswa Bhusan Memorial Trust', in the name of his departed younger son Biswa Bhusan (who passed away on September 26, 2022), has become the purpose of his life.

The trust has grown into an expanding scholarship network that is funding medical dreams across the state. Formed on April 6, 2023, the trust is not just another philanthropic initiative but has been built on a deeply personal resolve. After losing his son at a young age, Anil’s father chose to liquidate his lifetime savings and dedicate it entirely to education. The corpus, deposited in the trust, now funds students through the interest it generates.

Anil's son Biswa Bhusan (File photo/ETV Bharat)

“This is an effort to see my son through the eyes of children. The day my son left, I was shattered. That is when the idea of the trust took shape,” he says, explaining the emotion that drives the initiative,” he says, explaining the emotion that drives the initiative.

In just two academic cycles, the trust has already supported 30 students under its ‘BB Scholars’ programme. In 2023-24, 10 meritorious students received financial assistance, five from medical streams and five from non-medical backgrounds. The following year, the outreach expanded to 20 students, including 15 pursuing medicine and five from other disciplines.

After Son's Death, Odisha Father Sells Assets To Fund Medical Dreams Of 30 Other Students (ETV Bharat)

The focus remains firmly on healthcare education. Each selected medical student is provided a lump sum of Rs 1 lakh annually for five years, ensuring continuity in their studies. Applications are now open for the 2026-27 academic year, with students applying through the trust’s official portal.