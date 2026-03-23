After Son's Death, Odisha Father Sells Assets To Fund Medical Dreams Of 30 Other Students
Satyajit Rout reports how a father channels personal tragedy into educational support, building a network where financial aid and mentorship shape the next generation doctors.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 1:06 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: When he lost his 27-year-old son, he almost lost himself knowing that life does not hold any meaning for him any further. But Anil Mahalik gathered the broken pieces of his life in a few months and turned his grief into an opportunity to help dozens of young students in Odisha. Today, the trust he formed 'Biswa Bhusan Memorial Trust', in the name of his departed younger son Biswa Bhusan (who passed away on September 26, 2022), has become the purpose of his life.
The trust has grown into an expanding scholarship network that is funding medical dreams across the state. Formed on April 6, 2023, the trust is not just another philanthropic initiative but has been built on a deeply personal resolve. After losing his son at a young age, Anil’s father chose to liquidate his lifetime savings and dedicate it entirely to education. The corpus, deposited in the trust, now funds students through the interest it generates.
“This is an effort to see my son through the eyes of children. The day my son left, I was shattered. That is when the idea of the trust took shape,” he says, explaining the emotion that drives the initiative,” he says, explaining the emotion that drives the initiative.
In just two academic cycles, the trust has already supported 30 students under its ‘BB Scholars’ programme. In 2023-24, 10 meritorious students received financial assistance, five from medical streams and five from non-medical backgrounds. The following year, the outreach expanded to 20 students, including 15 pursuing medicine and five from other disciplines.
The focus remains firmly on healthcare education. Each selected medical student is provided a lump sum of Rs 1 lakh annually for five years, ensuring continuity in their studies. Applications are now open for the 2026-27 academic year, with students applying through the trust’s official portal.
Beyond numbers, what sets this initiative apart is the bond it fosters. The beneficiaries are not treated as recipients of aid but as members of an extended family.
“Some call me father, some call me uncle, some call me sir. Every evening, they call and share their happiness and worries. Their smiles give us strength,” Anil says.
Among those whose lives have been reshaped by this effort is Ajay Meher, a third-year MBBS student at SCB Medical College, Cuttack. Belonging to Khalabahal village in Bargarh district’s Gaisilat block, Ajay grew up in a financially strained household. His father, Jagabandhu Meher, works as a daily wage weaver.
Despite the odds, Ajay excelled academically, scoring 96.08% in Class 10 and 94% in Class 12. In NEET 2023, he secured an All India Rank of 4171 and a state rank of 109. Yet, pursuing medicine meant taking on a bank loan, until the trust stepped in.
“I came to know about the trust through my college. Anil sir came to our house, spoke to my family and assured us of support. I never imagined someone would come forward like this,” Ajay recalls.
For Ajay, the scholarship is more than financial relief, it is a commitment to give back. “After MBBS, I want to pursue postgraduation in Medicine and treat the poor in nearby villages,” he says.
His father echoes that sentiment with emotion. “Anil sir helped us in our worst time. We are indebted to him. My son will become a doctor and serve the poor without charging any fee.”
The trust prioritizes students who have cleared NEET and secured seats in government medical colleges, though it also extends help to non-medical aspirants. Backed by a growing network of well-wishers, the initiative is steadily expanding its reach.
Looking ahead, Anil's goal is clear. He wants to support 50 students every year. "The trust is not only about scholarships. It is about continuity of dreams interrupted, of lives rebuilt and of a father finding his son again in the aspirations of others," Anil concludes emotionally.
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