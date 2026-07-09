ETV Bharat / offbeat

After PM Modi's Praise, 2 Jharkhand Women At India’s First Commercial Semiconductor Plant Get Recognition

Giridih: Two young women from Jharkhand’s Giridih district - Poonam Kumari and Pushpa Kumari - were always an inspiration for many in their circles and district, for the determination, hard work they put in and the success they achieved. Both broke a glass ceiling and made a name in an arena usually dominated by men. But now they are drawing more attention after Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praises on them during a recent interaction.

Poonam and Pushpa are associated with CG Semicon, India’s first commercial semiconductor chip manufacturing company, located in Sanand, Gujarat. Both belong to Birni block in Giridih district and come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

PM SHRI Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Birni (ETV Bharat)

Poonam is a resident of Balgo village. Her mother, Vaijanti Devi, raised her despite severe financial hardships. Her maternal uncle, Deepak Kumar Das and aunt Kusum Devi, the village head, said the entire family and the surrounding area are proud after Poonam’s meeting with the Prime Minister. While Poonam’s mother is currently in Kolkata, other family members expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister for encouraging her.

Family members said that despite poverty, Poonam’s mother never compromised on her daughter’s education. From Middle School Khurjio and PM SHRI Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Birni to her ITI education, the family ensured she received continuous support. "Poonam has brought pride to the region and we hope her journey inspires parents to educate their daughters," said the family members and neighbours.