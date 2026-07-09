After PM Modi's Praise, 2 Jharkhand Women At India’s First Commercial Semiconductor Plant Get Recognition
Poonam and Pushpa belonging to Birni block in Giridih and coming from economically disadvantaged backgrounds have become symbols of education and determination, reports Amarnath Sinha.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 11:17 AM IST
Giridih: Two young women from Jharkhand’s Giridih district - Poonam Kumari and Pushpa Kumari - were always an inspiration for many in their circles and district, for the determination, hard work they put in and the success they achieved. Both broke a glass ceiling and made a name in an arena usually dominated by men. But now they are drawing more attention after Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praises on them during a recent interaction.
Poonam and Pushpa are associated with CG Semicon, India’s first commercial semiconductor chip manufacturing company, located in Sanand, Gujarat. Both belong to Birni block in Giridih district and come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.
Poonam is a resident of Balgo village. Her mother, Vaijanti Devi, raised her despite severe financial hardships. Her maternal uncle, Deepak Kumar Das and aunt Kusum Devi, the village head, said the entire family and the surrounding area are proud after Poonam’s meeting with the Prime Minister. While Poonam’s mother is currently in Kolkata, other family members expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister for encouraging her.
Family members said that despite poverty, Poonam’s mother never compromised on her daughter’s education. From Middle School Khurjio and PM SHRI Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Birni to her ITI education, the family ensured she received continuous support. "Poonam has brought pride to the region and we hope her journey inspires parents to educate their daughters," said the family members and neighbours.
Poonam completed her early education at UMS Datlaga before studying up to Class V at Upgraded Middle School, Khurjio. She later enrolled at PM SHRI Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Birni, for Class VI onwards. Teachers at her former school are also celebrating her achievement.
Teacher Devbrat Kumar said, "When I saw my student with the Prime Minister, I was filled with immense pride."
Like Poonam, Pushpa Kumari, who is also employed at CG Semicon, belongs to Chitkharo village in Birni block. The road leading to her village remains unpaved and riddled with potholes. Pushpa travelled on the same difficult road every day to attend school.
Her mother, Mosomat Sita, recalled working as a daily wage labourer and carrying bricks to support the family while ensuring her daughter’s education continued uninterrupted. "Seeing the Prime Minister meet and speak with Pushpa gave me immense satisfaction. Had Pushpa's father been alive, he would have been proud of his daughter’s achievement," she said emotionally.
The school’s current warden, Dr Veena Barnwal, and former warden Kajal Pandey said they regularly counsel families to ensure the girls continued their education. "Poonam and Pushpa’s success reflects the value of education, discipline and family support. Both have brought pride not only to the school but also to their teachers, parents and the entire Giridih district," said both the educators.
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