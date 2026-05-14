ETV Bharat / offbeat

After 35 Students Failed Last Year, Chhattisgarh's Loharsi School Achieves 100% Class 10 Result This Time

Dhamtari: Failures, taunts and embarrassment had almost pushed many students of Loharsi village in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district to the brink last year. Some gave up on studies, others changed schools, while many lost confidence after failing their board exams. But a year later, the same students have scripted a turnaround and the entire village is busy celebrating.

Among them is Jagesh Kumar Sahu, who failed his Class 10 board examination in 2025. Today, standing with a smile and his marksheet in hand, he says the setback changed him completely. “Failure taught me a lot last year. This time I worked hard and passed with 65 percent. Now I am more courageous and confident than before,” he says.

Dhamtari Government School Scripts Stunning Comeback After Board Exam Failure Shock (ETV Bharat)

Located around 12 kilometres from the Dhamtari district headquarters, Loharsi village had become a talking point last year after 35 out of 40 students of the government high school failed the Class 10 board examination. Angry villagers had staged protests over the poor results and questioned the school’s efficiency.

But a year later, the picture changed dramatically. This year, all 35 students cleared the Class 10 board examination with good marks, turning disappointment into celebration across the village.

To mark the achievement, a felicitation ceremony was organised on the school campus. Dhamtari Collector Abinash Mishra attended the event along with District Education Officer Abhay Jaiswal, members of the school management committee, teachers, parents and villagers. Successful students were honoured with medals, pens and certificates as smiles and renewed confidence reflected on their faces.

Dhamtari Government School Scripts Stunning Comeback After Board Exam Failure Shock (ETV Bharat)

“I secured the first position and was awarded with medal and gifts by the Collector,” said a student Heera Sahu.

Students said last year’s poor result shook them deeply. Several students had even left the school and taken admission elsewhere. But teachers this time focused not only on studies but also on rebuilding the students’ morale. Many students studied six to eight hours daily and worked with clear targets in mind.