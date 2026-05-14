After 35 Students Failed Last Year, Chhattisgarh's Loharsi School Achieves 100% Class 10 Result This Time
Last year, villagers protested after mass failure in Loharsi school. This year, the same students returned with medals, confidence and a 100 percent result.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
Dhamtari: Failures, taunts and embarrassment had almost pushed many students of Loharsi village in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district to the brink last year. Some gave up on studies, others changed schools, while many lost confidence after failing their board exams. But a year later, the same students have scripted a turnaround and the entire village is busy celebrating.
Among them is Jagesh Kumar Sahu, who failed his Class 10 board examination in 2025. Today, standing with a smile and his marksheet in hand, he says the setback changed him completely. “Failure taught me a lot last year. This time I worked hard and passed with 65 percent. Now I am more courageous and confident than before,” he says.
Located around 12 kilometres from the Dhamtari district headquarters, Loharsi village had become a talking point last year after 35 out of 40 students of the government high school failed the Class 10 board examination. Angry villagers had staged protests over the poor results and questioned the school’s efficiency.
But a year later, the picture changed dramatically. This year, all 35 students cleared the Class 10 board examination with good marks, turning disappointment into celebration across the village.
To mark the achievement, a felicitation ceremony was organised on the school campus. Dhamtari Collector Abinash Mishra attended the event along with District Education Officer Abhay Jaiswal, members of the school management committee, teachers, parents and villagers. Successful students were honoured with medals, pens and certificates as smiles and renewed confidence reflected on their faces.
“I secured the first position and was awarded with medal and gifts by the Collector,” said a student Heera Sahu.
Students said last year’s poor result shook them deeply. Several students had even left the school and taken admission elsewhere. But teachers this time focused not only on studies but also on rebuilding the students’ morale. Many students studied six to eight hours daily and worked with clear targets in mind.
Lokita Sahu is elated for the scores she got. “I am feeling very happy. I scored 77 percent. This time our school achieved 100 percent results,” she said with a smile.
Principal of Government High School Loharsi, MM Das, who was posted to the school this year, said the school’s pass percentage was only 23 percent when he joined. After that, teachers worked continuously to improve results. Extra classes were conducted during holidays, weak students received special attention and teachers visited homes to stay in touch with parents.
“All our 35 students passed. Twelve secured first division, 18 second division and eight third division. We tried to erase the stain of last year’s result and we succeeded,” Das said with a sense of pride.
Parents too expressed happiness over the transformation. Stating that poor results last year brought embarrassment to the village, they appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers for achieving good results.
“For the first time, Loharsi Gram Panchayat’s name has been associated with good results. The school achieved 100 percent results,” said a villager Omkar Sonwani. On the other hand, Laxman Sahu said children were encouraged to prioritise education over household works and that helped a lot. “The children are being honoured today. They studied with dedication and proved their mettle,” he said.
Another parent Avadh Ram, whose child had failed last year is happy. "This time he has scored well,” he said.
School Management Committee president Manish Sahu described the success as a victory for the entire village. He said the felicitation programme was organised to motivate students further.
At the event, he demanded the appointment of Mathematics and English teachers and raised the need for a boundary wall around the school campus as anti-social elements and drug addicts often gather there because the premises remain open.
“Last year, there was no coordination between teachers and students. Even teachers and parents were not on the same page. But one year saw many changes and the result is here for all to see,” said Sahu.
Dhamtari Collector Abinash Mishra described Loharsi school’s achievement as inspirational. Many schools in Dhamtari are known for good work and Loharsi has now joined that list, he said. Praising the combined efforts of teachers, students and parents, the collector also added that the transformation proved that strong determination can turn failure into success.
“Other schools need to learn from them. In a very short time, these children worked hard and achieved this milestone. Effort, trust and persistence will certainly lead to good result," the collector assured.
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