ETV Bharat / offbeat

Across Himachal's Sainj Valley, The Diktat Of Deities Like Ringu Nag Protects Forests

Kullu: In the lush green interiors of the hill state of Himachal Pradesh, it is the diktat of the local deities that reigns supreme. The people believe that it is because of these deities that the local environment and culture remain conserved and safe.

The locals believe that it is the deities that have been protecting Himachal's forests for centuries and even today the permission from a local deity is sought before the execution of any ‘developmental’ project that calls for changing the landscape or chopping the trees. The common belief is that it is the deities that have kept the people safe from various mafias.

In the Sainj Valley of the Banjar subdivision of Kullu district, it is the law of the deity Ringu Nag that prevails and even the Forest Department has to follow his diktats. The locals say that even the Forest Department personnel are barred from entering the patch known as Ringu Forest that spans over 100 acres. This might remind of the plot of the film Kantara, set in Karnataka.

Manoj Sharma, a local, said, "The deity Ringu Nag has given clear instructions that no harm should be caused to the plants, vegetation, herbs and animals in his forest. Because of this order, many rare species can still be seen in this forest. Furthermore, if an animal wanders into the forest while grazing, no villager enters the forest to get it back. It has often been seen that such an animal returns on its own within two or three days. But there have also been occasions when the animals have never returned. The locals believe that such animals have refuge in the deity that will protect it. Lighting any kind of fire in the forest is also prohibited."

Locals say that there has been no attempt to denude the forest in any way for hundreds of years. People do not even bring dry wood from the forest. The common belief is that anyone attempting to violate the norm faces the deity's wrath. Observers find this as a unique example of environmental and plant conservation. Many tree species, including cedar, rai, tosh, and rakhal still flourish in this forest. Even those trees that have disappeared throughout the Sainj Valley can also be found here.

The Ringu Forest falls under the Raila Panchayat and covers more than 100 acres of land. The deity's chariot stands in Upper Raila village, while the deity is stationed on the hills adjacent to Raila village.

Ramesh Chand, the priest of another deity, Lakshmi Narayan, explained, "The deity Ringu Nag resides in this forest in three forms — snake, lion and ram. According to the deity's instructions, using iron tools, lighting fires or entering the forest without permission is strictly prohibited. Breaking these rules can result in serious disaster. People can enter the forest only on the occasions of Saja Baisakh and Nag Panchami with the deity's special permission. Even this requires following strict rules such as fasting, bathing and covering the head.”