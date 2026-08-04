ETV Bharat / offbeat

Acid Attack Survivor Resham Fatma Earns Chevening Scholarship, Heads To London School Of Economics

Ranchi: Some stories are not just about success, rather they become enduring examples of courage and hope. The journey of Jharkhand’s Resham Fatma is one such story. After an acid attack left her face scarred, she was unsure what lay ahead. But over time, she gathered strength and the pieces of her life to reconstruct her future. She dreamt to make it big and today she is the recipient of the prestigious Chevening Scholarship, set to pursue higher studies at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

In 2014, Resham was 16 years old and her life was moving ahead with youthful dreams until she rejected a forced marriage proposal. The rejection led to an acid attack that changed her life forever. In a matter of moments, her face was severely burnt. Multiple surgeries, prolonged hospitalisation and social stigma became part of her daily life.

Fatma being felicitated by former President Pranab Mukherjee (ETV Bharat)

Speaking to ETV Bharat over phone, Resham recalled how she had lost all purpose in life due to the attack. “There was a time when I felt only darkness enveloped my life. As if everything was over. But I promised myself that this incident would never define my identity. Education taught me how to live again. Wherever I stand today, education is the biggest reason behind it,” she says with grit.

Her family stood by her as the biggest support in the most difficult times. The faith of her parents, constant encouragement from her loved ones and the unconditional support of her husband Asgar, whom she married in 2024, became her greatest sources of strength.