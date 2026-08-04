Acid Attack Survivor Resham Fatma Earns Chevening Scholarship, Heads To London School Of Economics
Resham rebuilt her confidence and strength before facing the mirror and proved that scars on the face do not define a person.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
Ranchi: Some stories are not just about success, rather they become enduring examples of courage and hope. The journey of Jharkhand’s Resham Fatma is one such story. After an acid attack left her face scarred, she was unsure what lay ahead. But over time, she gathered strength and the pieces of her life to reconstruct her future. She dreamt to make it big and today she is the recipient of the prestigious Chevening Scholarship, set to pursue higher studies at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).
In 2014, Resham was 16 years old and her life was moving ahead with youthful dreams until she rejected a forced marriage proposal. The rejection led to an acid attack that changed her life forever. In a matter of moments, her face was severely burnt. Multiple surgeries, prolonged hospitalisation and social stigma became part of her daily life.
Speaking to ETV Bharat over phone, Resham recalled how she had lost all purpose in life due to the attack. “There was a time when I felt only darkness enveloped my life. As if everything was over. But I promised myself that this incident would never define my identity. Education taught me how to live again. Wherever I stand today, education is the biggest reason behind it,” she says with grit.
Her family stood by her as the biggest support in the most difficult times. The faith of her parents, constant encouragement from her loved ones and the unconditional support of her husband Asgar, whom she married in 2024, became her greatest sources of strength.
“Whenever I felt weak, my family stood by me. My husband always told me that your dreams can never become smaller because of an accident. This achievement is not mine alone; it belongs to my entire family,” she said.
Instead of allowing pain to define her destiny, Resham completed her graduation from Jamia Millia Islamia and earned her postgraduate degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Alongside her studies, she launched a campaign for social change. She founded the Ebrah Foundation, an organisation dedicated to promoting education and leadership among women and girls. Today, the foundation is helping many young girls pursue their aspirations.
Following the acid attack, she fought a fearless legal battle for justice, for which she was honoured with the Bharat Award in 2015. During that period, she had the opportunity to meet the then President Pranab Mukherjee at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where he appreciated her courage.
She believes her greatest achievement is the self-confidence she rebuilt through determination and hard work.
Later, she received the National Bravery Award in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Republic Day celebrations. Her courage became an inspiration across the country. Years later, by securing the Chevening Scholarship, she has once again brought laurels to Jharkhand and India.
Under the Chevening Scholarship, she will now pursue higher education at the London School of Economics. After completing her studies, she hopes to return to India and work extensively in the fields of education, women’s empowerment and the rehabilitation of acid attack survivors.
"If a girl is given the right opportunity, she can transform not only her own future but that of society as a whole," she said.
Resham has a simple message for young people. “Difficulties come to stop you, not to defeat you. If you have faith in yourself and education by your side, no force in the world can stop you from dreaming.”
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