Farmer’s Son Rahul Sirvi’s Nuclear Waste Research Wins International Attention

Dhar: A farmer’s son from Dhar has carried out path-breaking research on managing nuclear waste. Dr Rahul Sirvi’s findings are now being discussed at the international level. His work on nuclear waste disposal focuses on managing the nuclear waste (gas, liquid, and solid) safely and effectively. It is likely to help reduce the risk of nuclear radiation.

Dr Sirvi comes from a small village of Khajuria in Dhar district. He secured 115th rank in the CSIR-NET 2019 and subsequently began doing research at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) in Mumbai. He earned his PhD from Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Energy University. He has published seven international research papers to date.

He disclosed, “During my research, I worked in the lab from 7 am to 8 pm. During this time, I kept my distance from mobile phones and laptops. My research was on nuclear waste disposal. The results that came out after hard work will help in reducing the risk of nuclear radiation."

He was recently awarded by industrialist Mukesh Ambani. His arrival in the village sent waves of joy among the village residents, who warmly welcomed their beloved son back home.