AC Travel, Butter Diet And Rs 5.5 Lakh Price Tag, Bakrid’s VIP Goats In Bhopal Draw Buyers Across India
Fed on milk, butter and desi grains, these giant “VIP goats” travel in AC vehicles and are emerging as a new Bakrid status symbol.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST
Bhopal: In the run-up to Eid al-Adha, the goat market in Bhopal is abuzz not just with buyers preparing for sacrifice, but with conversations around “VIP goats” that are drawing attention for their size, royal treatment and eye-popping price tags.
At the centre of the attraction is the famous “Bhopali Goat Farm,” where goats are not just livestock but celebrity attractions with dedicated diets, luxury care and names inspired by global icons. From a muscular goat named after WWE wrestler Brock Lesnar to another called “Shaan-e-Bhopal,” these animals are the cynosure of buyers' eyes, cutting across cities including Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.
Farm owner Sahab Ali says his most talked-about goat is called Brock Lesnar because it has aggressive personality and powerful build. Weighing nearly 140 kilograms, the goat has reportedly become so energetic that it even damaged a room inside the farm during one of its jumps.
“People come from far away just to see him,” Ali says.
But what is interesting about the goats is their lifestyle. Their diet includes desi chana, Sharbati wheat, milk, ghee and daily servings of butter. According to the farm owners, the food is adjusted according to weather conditions to maintain their health and physique.
Ali says the craze for giant and premium goats has grown rapidly in recent years, especially among buyers looking for rare breeds and distinctive appearances.
Another crowd-puller at the farm is “Shaan-e-Bhopal,” a Kota-breed goat known for its unusual triple-colour combination of brown, black and white. Its pink skin, pink ears and towering frame make it stand out instantly among hundreds of animals in the market.
The goat weighs around 130 kilograms and is about 38 inches tall. It is set to be transported from Bhopal to Mumbai in a fully air-conditioned vehicle, a journey that itself costs between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000.
However, the biggest attraction at the farm is a giant goat named “Al-Qaswa.” Ali claims it is among the largest goats in the country. Stretching nearly 70 inches in length and standing over 42 inches tall, the goat has become a major talking point because of its massive frame and unusually long ears measuring almost 20 inches.
The name “Al-Qaswa”, Ali says, was inspired by the name of the beloved camel of Prophet Muhammad.
According to him, the goat’s facial structure, body frame and rare appearance make it exceptional. Its price, however, has stunned many visitors even more, the animal has been valued at nearly Rs 5.5 lakh.
The farm seems nothing short of a luxury care centre and not just a traditional livestock shed. Coolers, fans and exhaust systems have been installed to protect the animals from the harsh summer heat. Workers at the farm say the goats require constant attention because, like humans, they too can fall ill.
Farm worker Shavez Ali says some goats consume up to two kilograms of gram, two litres of milk and butter every single day. “Their legs and body are even massaged regularly. If you truly love animals, caring for them comes naturally,” he says.
As Bakrid approaches, these high-profile goats are turning into symbols of prestige and fascination, reflecting how traditional livestock markets are evolving into business that deal with class and luxury.
Also Read: