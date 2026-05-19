ETV Bharat / offbeat

AC Travel, Butter Diet And Rs 5.5 Lakh Price Tag, Bakrid’s VIP Goats In Bhopal Draw Buyers Across India

Bhopal: In the run-up to Eid al-Adha, the goat market in Bhopal is abuzz not just with buyers preparing for sacrifice, but with conversations around “VIP goats” that are drawing attention for their size, royal treatment and eye-popping price tags.

At the centre of the attraction is the famous “Bhopali Goat Farm,” where goats are not just livestock but celebrity attractions with dedicated diets, luxury care and names inspired by global icons. From a muscular goat named after WWE wrestler Brock Lesnar to another called “Shaan-e-Bhopal,” these animals are the cynosure of buyers' eyes, cutting across cities including Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

From ‘Brock Lesnar’ to ‘Al-Qaswa’, Bhopal’s Luxury Goat Market Draws Buyers Across India (ETV Bharat)

Farm owner Sahab Ali says his most talked-about goat is called Brock Lesnar because it has aggressive personality and powerful build. Weighing nearly 140 kilograms, the goat has reportedly become so energetic that it even damaged a room inside the farm during one of its jumps.

“People come from far away just to see him,” Ali says.

But what is interesting about the goats is their lifestyle. Their diet includes desi chana, Sharbati wheat, milk, ghee and daily servings of butter. According to the farm owners, the food is adjusted according to weather conditions to maintain their health and physique.

Ali says the craze for giant and premium goats has grown rapidly in recent years, especially among buyers looking for rare breeds and distinctive appearances.