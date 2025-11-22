ETV Bharat / offbeat

Aberrations In Weather And Climate Change Are Impacting Animal Behaviour

Dehradun: The aberrations in the weather patterns and the phenomenon of climate change have a profound impact on the behaviour of the wild animals.

Experts say that while the behaviour of the wild animals naturally changes during the winter, the change is now more intense and unusual. This is leading to more instances of human-animal conflicts and an alarming rate of increase in attacks by the animals.

December and January are considered to be the most critical months for wildlife. While some species reduce their activity during this time, it's mating season for many, which increases their aggressive behaviour. Bears consume a large amount of food to store as much energy as possible before hibernating. They are more active, mobile and reactive during this time.

Forest Department officials say that the activities of predatory animals also increase during this time. Predatory animals like tigers and leopards are more alert and aggressive due to this being their mating season.

Experts say this is a time for them to search for mates, defend their territory and gather food, which causes their mood and behaviour to change significantly.

Bear attacks in Uttarakhand have increased sharply in the past two months. According to the data available, five people have died in bear attacks in the past year, while 69 others have been seriously injured.

Significantly, bears are now being seen even in areas where their presence was previously minimal or non-existent.

Forest Department officials believe that the primary reason for this is the reduced availability of food in the forests due to climate change, because of which bears are increasingly coming to populated areas in search of food. Habitat disruption is also a major factor leading to increased movement of bears towards human settlements.