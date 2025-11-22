Aberrations In Weather And Climate Change Are Impacting Animal Behaviour
Human encroachment, unplanned expansion and improper waste management are continuously affecting wildlife habitats increasing the threat of man-animal conflict
Published : November 22, 2025 at 7:53 PM IST
Dehradun: The aberrations in the weather patterns and the phenomenon of climate change have a profound impact on the behaviour of the wild animals.
Experts say that while the behaviour of the wild animals naturally changes during the winter, the change is now more intense and unusual. This is leading to more instances of human-animal conflicts and an alarming rate of increase in attacks by the animals.
December and January are considered to be the most critical months for wildlife. While some species reduce their activity during this time, it's mating season for many, which increases their aggressive behaviour. Bears consume a large amount of food to store as much energy as possible before hibernating. They are more active, mobile and reactive during this time.
Forest Department officials say that the activities of predatory animals also increase during this time. Predatory animals like tigers and leopards are more alert and aggressive due to this being their mating season.
Experts say this is a time for them to search for mates, defend their territory and gather food, which causes their mood and behaviour to change significantly.
Bear attacks in Uttarakhand have increased sharply in the past two months. According to the data available, five people have died in bear attacks in the past year, while 69 others have been seriously injured.
Significantly, bears are now being seen even in areas where their presence was previously minimal or non-existent.
Forest Department officials believe that the primary reason for this is the reduced availability of food in the forests due to climate change, because of which bears are increasingly coming to populated areas in search of food. Habitat disruption is also a major factor leading to increased movement of bears towards human settlements.
“The climate and environmental changes are forcing the animals to adapt their behaviour. Scarcity of food, water and safe habitat is bringing bears into frequent contact with humans, leading to increased conflict,” said Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Ranjan Kumar Mishra.
Officials said that large carnivores like tigers and leopards become extremely sensitive about the security of their territory during their mating season, and the presence of humans around them irritates them and can trigger aggressive behaviour. This makes the humans living on the fringes of the forests at risk during this season. As the temperatures drop, predators become more active to gather food and conserve their energy, which increases encounters with humans.
Winter is also crucial for animal care in the zoos. At Dehradun Zoo, the diet of tigers increases during this time. Tigers, who normally eat 8 kg of meat, now consume 10 kg to 12 kg. Other animals are also provided with more protein and nutritious meals during this season.
“The cold affects the energy and immunity of wildlife. Hence, many arrangements are made to provide them with additional nutrition and warmth,” said Ranger at Dehradun Zoo, Vinod Lingwal.
Cases of human-animal conflict are continuously increasing in Uttarakhand. Leopard attacks have been recorded the most. In the last 25 years, leopards have killed 550 people, while elephants have killed 230 people. The leopards have injured 2120 people, while the elephants have injured 234 people.
The number of people injured in bear attacks is 1991, while those killed in bear attacks is 70 people.
Experts say that the onset of winter is the time for the Forest Department, villagers and tourists to be extremely vigilant.
It is also being pointed out that human encroachment, unplanned expansion and improper waste management are continuously affecting wildlife habitats, increasing the threat of man-animal conflict.