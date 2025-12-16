ETV Bharat / offbeat

Abandoned Dog Puli Turns Lifesaver, Donates Blood Seven Times At Khammam Veterinary Hospital

Khammam: You might have heard stories of human blood donors saving lives quite often, but at the District Veterinary Hospital in Khammam, an abandoned dog Puli, has emerged as a hero saving lives of many other animals by donating blood during critical cases or emergencies.

About a year ago, Puli, as he was named by the hospital staff, was found sick, weak and abandoned near the District Veterinary Hospital in Khammam city. Seeing it in a bad condition, the hospital staff brought him in and provided immediate medical care. With proper treatment, nutrition and attention, the dog gradually recovered. What surprised everyone, however, was that Puli did not leave the place after recovering. Instead, he stayed back on the hospital premises, forming a close bond with the doctors, nurses and support staff who had nursed him back to life.

The veterinary team soon adopted Puli as part of the hospital family. The dog began living on the premises, cared for and fed by the staff. Over time, the doctors observed that Puli was not only healthy but also calm and well-behaved, traits that made him a perfect blood donor.