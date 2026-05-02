ETV Bharat / offbeat

Abandoned By Father, Backed By Mother, Chhattisgarh’s Shivani Soni Shines In Speed Ball, Mini Golf

Surguja: When life pushed her to the brink, sports came in as a miracle. Shivani Soni from Surguja turned her personal hardship into sporting glory, earning a place in the India Book of World Records for her consistency on the international stage. She is the only player from Chhattisgarh to have represented India consistently in both Speed Ball and Mini Golf at the international level. Her sustained excellence across multiple years has now earned her national recognition.

Shivani said this has been a major achievement in her life given the circumstances in which she was raised. “I received this honour from the India Book of World Records for continuously representing India at the international level,” Shivani told ETV Bharat. “I represented the country in 2017, 2018, 2019, and again in 2023 and 2024. This recognition is for maintaining that consistency.”

Her medal showcase gives any one an idea of what dedication she puts in. Shivani has won bronze medals for India in the World Championship and an Indo-International tournament in Speed Ball. In Mini Golf, she has established herself as a formidable competitor, earning top rankings in prestigious international competitions.

She has represented India three times at the World Championships, once at the Indo-International event and also at the Asian Championship. Her performances include a fourth-place finish at the Asian Championship, seventh rank at a World Championship in Europe and ninth place at another World Championship held in China.

But Shivani’s journey had been rooted in difficulties. “My father left my mother when I was very young. After that, my mother raised us alone. She wanted me to stay focused and move forward in life.”