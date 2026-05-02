Abandoned By Father, Backed By Mother, Chhattisgarh’s Shivani Soni Shines In Speed Ball, Mini Golf
Supported by her Anganwadi worker mother, Shivani Soni overcame hardships to represent India globally and got a place in the India Book of World Records.
Published : May 2, 2026 at 5:46 PM IST
Surguja: When life pushed her to the brink, sports came in as a miracle. Shivani Soni from Surguja turned her personal hardship into sporting glory, earning a place in the India Book of World Records for her consistency on the international stage. She is the only player from Chhattisgarh to have represented India consistently in both Speed Ball and Mini Golf at the international level. Her sustained excellence across multiple years has now earned her national recognition.
Shivani said this has been a major achievement in her life given the circumstances in which she was raised. “I received this honour from the India Book of World Records for continuously representing India at the international level,” Shivani told ETV Bharat. “I represented the country in 2017, 2018, 2019, and again in 2023 and 2024. This recognition is for maintaining that consistency.”
Her medal showcase gives any one an idea of what dedication she puts in. Shivani has won bronze medals for India in the World Championship and an Indo-International tournament in Speed Ball. In Mini Golf, she has established herself as a formidable competitor, earning top rankings in prestigious international competitions.
She has represented India three times at the World Championships, once at the Indo-International event and also at the Asian Championship. Her performances include a fourth-place finish at the Asian Championship, seventh rank at a World Championship in Europe and ninth place at another World Championship held in China.
But Shivani’s journey had been rooted in difficulties. “My father left my mother when I was very young. After that, my mother raised us alone. She wanted me to stay focused and move forward in life.”
Initially, Shivani was trying her hands at basketball. It was her mother who took her to the ground every day, hoping sports would help shape her future. A turning point came after an injury during a basketball game. “My coach, Raj Pratap Sir, suggested that I try Mini Golf and Speed Ball. I did, and my performance was consistently good. That is how my journey started.”
Behind every medal was a family that refused to give up. Shivani credits her mother, grandparents, uncle and brother-in-law Rameshwar Yadav for standing firmly by her side.
Her mother works at an Anganwadi centre and remains the family’s primary breadwinner. “The household runs on my mother’s income. I sometimes take up private jobs, but tournaments often force me to leave them.”
Despite her achievements, financial security remains the biggest problem for her. Shivani now hopes for a government job under the sports quota. “I want a stable job so that I can support my mother and take care of the family. My mother has struggled enough and now I must take over,” she said.
From a young girl searching for direction to an international athlete carrying India’s hopes, Shivani Soni’s story is all about dedication and determination - to not bow down before hurdles but cross them with strength and resolve. Today, she is not just winning medals, she is inspiring many of her ilk to build a bright future.
Also Read:
Odisha Coach Rashmita Purohit Trains 50 Students For Free In Sambalpur, Produces State-Level Winners
Where There Is God's Will: 103-Year-Old Odisha Woman Padmabati Begs & Builds Temples