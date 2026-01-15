ETV Bharat / offbeat

Abandoned At 16, Odisha's First Woman Mo Bus Driver Rewrote Her Journey

In 2015, Santoshi returned home, bought an autorickshaw and started riding despite several hurdles. “Initially, people were reluctant. Chairman of the Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA), Subroto Bagchi, and former Keonjhar collector N Tirumala Naik took a ride in Keonjhar town on my auto rickshaw,” she told ETV Bharat.

“I faced many difficulties in life, but I never lost hope. When I was working in a textile mill in Chennai, I saw a woman riding an autorickshaw confidently and thought, “If she can do it, why can’t I?” She asked.

Married at an early age of 16 in Haryana, Santoshi underwent the trauma of domestic violence and dowry harassment. Abandoned by her husband, she returned to her village in the Keonjhar district. But this school-dropout single mother did not give up, but decided to raise her daughter alone with dignity.

Zipping through traffic-clogged stretches, navigating narrow lanes and by-lanes, Santoshi stays calm and focused, and steady hands tell a long story of struggle, grit and determination.

Bhubaneswar: Santoshi Deo (37), a female autorickshaw driver, has been riding through the bustling roads of Bhubaneswar for the last ten years, ferrying passengers with enthusiasm and confidence from early morning till night.

Always eager to push her limits, Santoshi went on to train in operating heavy machinery. She later drove a 40-metric-tonne Volvo truck at the Guali mining site in Keonjhar district, a feat still considered rare for women in the transport and mining sectors.

“When I got an opportunity to drive a Volvo truck, I decided to give it a hand, and I successfully did it. I just wanted to prove that if a woman is determined to do something, nothing is unachievable,” she added.

Her journey did not stop there. In 2021, Santoshi created history once again by becoming Odisha’s first woman ‘Mo Bus’ driver in Bhubaneswar, handling public transport with professionalism and discipline. For countless women commuters, her presence behind the steering wheel became a symbol of possibility.

Though she has driven all types of vehicles, the auto rickshaw is her favourite so far. Santoshi has her reasons for that.

“I took my ailing father from Keonjhar to SCB Medical College in Cuttack in the autorickshaw and also drove nearly 1,600 kilometres from Keonjhar to New Delhi, seeking justice in my personal legal battles,” she said.

Later, Santoshi also took several long journeys in her autorickshaw from Keonjhar to Ayodhya—to attend the Ram Mandir inauguration—to Prayagraj and to Koraput.

Recently, she has been selected as a beneficiary of the AMA SuVahak scheme, a flagship initiative of the Government of Odisha’s Commerce & Transport Department. Under this, the state government aimed to empower women entrepreneurs in the transport sector by providing interest-free loans of up to Rs 10 lakh, along with additional subsidies for electric vehicles.

With the support of AMA SuVahak, Santoshi is today the proud owner of a four-wheeler and is steadily emerging as a woman entrepreneur—no longer just a driver, but a symbol of economic independence.

“I am very happy that the government provided us with a loan for this vehicle. It will definitely help many women like me to earn more and live a life of dignity,” she maintained.