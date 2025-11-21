ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Youth In Pune Plays Six Musical Instruments On The Streets To Create Awareness On Rivers

There are some hills behind their house in Wakad, Pune. After his operation, Thakur would either take his vehicle or sometimes walk there slowly. He began sitting there for nearly two hours. The Mula-Mutha river also flows in that area. "I enjoyed the serene atmosphere, as I listen to the sounds of the wind, the waters of Mula-Mutha river and the birds chirping," said Thakur.

Thakur explained the reasons for his love for rivers, saying they are life-savers for him. "I met with an accident in 2019 wherein my nine bones in my hands and feet were broken. After coming home from the hospital, the doctor advised me to rest and during this time my mother suggested we moved to live close to nature. She felt it would help my bones to recover quickly."

A young engineer from Pune is now trying to raise awareness about river development by playing six musical instruments on various streets of the city. Swapnil Thakur claims, Pune Municipal Corporation's river purification project is, in fact, causing environmental damage.

Pune: For years, river improvement has been a heated topic in Pune for several years, as various organisations have tried different means for cleaning the rivers in Pune. However, the situation remains unchanged. In fact, the Pune Municipal Corporation had even launched a 'Pune rejuvenation project' in December 2024.

Swapnil Thakur plays 6 instruments on the streets of Pune to generate river protection awareness (ETV Bharat)

Thakur began enjoying being one in nature and developed an affinity for the river. There is a nursery outside his house and behind it is the Mula-Mutha river. One day as he sat there, he saw the forest had been completely cleared. He got curious and began getting more details about it. He asked the workers and asked them why were they cutting the trees and who were there?

"They told me they were working for the river rejuvenation project and clearing the forest was a part of it. I was very shocked by this entire experience. Why would the authorities clear a forest when they are supposed to rejuvenate the river?" he questioned. Thakur strongly believes "Maintaining rivers is the only option to improve one's health, but we need to protect our rivers. We can only achieve this when we have citizens who are aware and help protect our environment."

Swapnil Thakur (ETV Bharat)

He reached out to some environmental organisations and asked them to raise this issue. "We protested in the area where the forest was destroyed," he said. However, Thakur felt this one protest was not enough. "I thought it best to start a movement. Now, since I am a musician, I have formed a One Man Band myself, wherein I play six instruments at one time and I am committed to creating awareness about river improvement by playing these instruments on the streets of Pune," Thakur said.

Thakur says he has encountered all sorts of people during this journey of playing music on the streets of Pune. "Some people stan and listen, while some come to me and discuss at length about the subject. Then there are few others who tell me to leave. I am committed to spreading awareness about protecting our rivers and the forest," he said.

Thakur laments, the disdain shown by the local authorities and administration has in fact converted the river into a drain. "Now we cannot even stand there to enjoy the cool breeze of river or enjoy its scenic beauty. People have begun dumping waste in this river. Nature knows how to keep the river clean; it is us humans who are polluting it," Thakur laments.

Thakur has alleged, in the name of river cleaning projects, the administration is allowing construction around the river, there is encroachment and worse, debris are being dumped in these rivers. "The amount of concretization is scary. This, along with dumping of debris is harmful to our environment," Thakur claimed.

"I need a million people to improve the river and will continue to play music, because we need to raise our voices on such a large scale. I am sure people will respond and finally our rivers will flow with clean water again," said Thakur.