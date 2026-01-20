ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Village In Uniform: With Over 350 Serving Soldiers, Belagavi’s Kudremani Reinforces Its Tag As Karnataka’s ‘Army Village’

By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla

Belagavi: Belagavi district’s Kudremani village has once again reinforced its reputation as Karnataka’s most soldier-rich village, with nine young men and women securing selection into India’s armed and paramilitary forces this year. With more than 350 serving soldiers currently guarding the nation’s borders, Kudremani continues to stand out as a rare rural settlement where military service is part of everyday life.

The village is situated about 20 kilometres from Belagavi city, and Kudremani lies on the Karnataka–Maharashtra border. Though the village is predominantly Marathi-speaking, it is Karnataka’s last village on the border and has earned statewide recognition for its extraordinary contribution to national defence.

The village has around 1,200 households and a population of nearly 7,000. Agriculture remains the primary livelihood, and most families belong to economically modest backgrounds. Despite limited opportunities for state government jobs, Kudremani’s youth have consistently turned to the armed forces, driven by both necessity and a deep sense of patriotism.

According to villagers, nearly every street has at least seven serving soldiers. At present, over 350 men and women from Kudremani are serving in various ranks across the Army and central forces, while about 50 have retired. This year, nine more candidates, including seven men and two women, have cleared recruitment to the Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, and Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

All nine candidates appeared for their written examinations in February 2025, followed by physical tests in August and medical examinations in November. Their final selection results were announced on January 15, turning the Sankranti festival into a moment of celebration for the entire village. The selected candidates are set to report to their respective training centres next month.

Kudremani’s military legacy dates back to 1965, when Jivan Govekar became the village’s first soldier. He was followed by Dattatreya Patil and Gopal Patil, whose service inspired successive generations. Since then, every recruitment cycle has seen at least seven to eight candidates from the village selected. This year marks the first time that nine candidates have been selected simultaneously. Notably, apart from the two women selected this year, eight women from the village are already serving in uniform.

The newly selected candidates include Diksha Balaram Dhamanekar (22), Sahil Bhimanna Patil (21), Bharam Ravikant Gurav (24), and Jay Nana Patil (23), who have been selected for the BSF. Sanjeevini Sanjay Patil (21), Vijay Venku Patil (23), Raju Maruti Patil (24), and Omkar Kallappa Gurav (21) have been selected for the CRPF, while Rakesh Ravalu Pannalkar (22) has been recruited into the ITBP. Most of them come from families of small farmers and daily wage earners.