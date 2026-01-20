A Village In Uniform: With Over 350 Serving Soldiers, Belagavi’s Kudremani Reinforces Its Tag As Karnataka’s ‘Army Village’
January 20, 2026
By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla
Belagavi: Belagavi district’s Kudremani village has once again reinforced its reputation as Karnataka’s most soldier-rich village, with nine young men and women securing selection into India’s armed and paramilitary forces this year. With more than 350 serving soldiers currently guarding the nation’s borders, Kudremani continues to stand out as a rare rural settlement where military service is part of everyday life.
The village is situated about 20 kilometres from Belagavi city, and Kudremani lies on the Karnataka–Maharashtra border. Though the village is predominantly Marathi-speaking, it is Karnataka’s last village on the border and has earned statewide recognition for its extraordinary contribution to national defence.
The village has around 1,200 households and a population of nearly 7,000. Agriculture remains the primary livelihood, and most families belong to economically modest backgrounds. Despite limited opportunities for state government jobs, Kudremani’s youth have consistently turned to the armed forces, driven by both necessity and a deep sense of patriotism.
According to villagers, nearly every street has at least seven serving soldiers. At present, over 350 men and women from Kudremani are serving in various ranks across the Army and central forces, while about 50 have retired. This year, nine more candidates, including seven men and two women, have cleared recruitment to the Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, and Indo-Tibetan Border Police.
All nine candidates appeared for their written examinations in February 2025, followed by physical tests in August and medical examinations in November. Their final selection results were announced on January 15, turning the Sankranti festival into a moment of celebration for the entire village. The selected candidates are set to report to their respective training centres next month.
Kudremani’s military legacy dates back to 1965, when Jivan Govekar became the village’s first soldier. He was followed by Dattatreya Patil and Gopal Patil, whose service inspired successive generations. Since then, every recruitment cycle has seen at least seven to eight candidates from the village selected. This year marks the first time that nine candidates have been selected simultaneously. Notably, apart from the two women selected this year, eight women from the village are already serving in uniform.
The newly selected candidates include Diksha Balaram Dhamanekar (22), Sahil Bhimanna Patil (21), Bharam Ravikant Gurav (24), and Jay Nana Patil (23), who have been selected for the BSF. Sanjeevini Sanjay Patil (21), Vijay Venku Patil (23), Raju Maruti Patil (24), and Omkar Kallappa Gurav (21) have been selected for the CRPF, while Rakesh Ravalu Pannalkar (22) has been recruited into the ITBP. Most of them come from families of small farmers and daily wage earners.
Military discipline is woven into village life. On Independence Day and Republic Day, serving soldiers home on leave are given the honour of hoisting the national flag. Retired personnel mentor young aspirants, guiding them through physical training and written exam preparation. Many aspirants balance early morning runs and workouts with college education, farm work, or factory jobs to support their families.
Jay Patil, selected for the BSF, said his parents are farmers and he could not bear to see their daily struggles. He said he had been preparing for the forces for the past five years and described the selection as a moment of pride for his family and village. He added that Kudremani is now known across the state as a soldiers’ village, where children are taught “A for Army, B for BSF, and C for CRPF” instead of the usual alphabet.
CRPF recruit Sanjeevini Patil said she fulfilled her elder brother’s dream of joining the forces, which he could not pursue due to financial difficulties. She secured the third rank in Karnataka and prepared for the exams while completing her final year BSc degree. She credited her parents, teachers, friends, and village elders for constantly encouraging her, adding that girls are no less capable when given support and opportunity.
BSF recruit Diksha Dhamanekar said her father had once dreamt of joining the Army but could not. He instilled that dream in her from childhood. She said her goal was never just employment but serving the nation, and her success came through consistent running, exercise, and exam preparation. She expressed confidence that she would serve with dedication and bring honour to her village.
Diksha’s father, Balaram Dhamanekar, said sending his only daughter to the forces filled him with pride, not fear. He said the selection of nine candidates felt like a festival in the village and that his daughter's joining the Army was both her dream and the family’s.
ITBP recruit Rakesh Pannalkar said joining the forces was his parents’ long-standing wish. He said he trained rigorously for three years and felt fulfilled in meeting their expectations. He added that he would serve the nation while also taking care of his parents and said that Kudremani having the highest number of soldiers in Karnataka was a matter of immense pride.
Teacher P L Gurav said that almost every household in Kudremani has someone serving in uniform. He said the village already has over 350 serving soldiers, and the addition of nine more has brought joy and pride to the community. He said Kudremani has made a significant contribution to the Indian armed forces, something the village will always cherish.
In Kudremani, military service is not just a career choice but a shared identity, passed down through generations, shaped by discipline, sacrifice, and an unwavering commitment to the nation.