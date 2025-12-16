A Village In Bihar Where Bhindi (Okra) Is Omnipresent
Bhindi village of Morwa Block in Samastipur is known for its okra production where almost 90% of the farmers grow only okra in this village.
Published : December 16, 2025 at 8:02 PM IST
Samastipur: For a Village Panchayat in Samastipur in Bihar, the term Bhindi (okra) is omnipresent. This village located at a distance of about 25 km from the district headquarters is named Bhindi and the name of its Panchayat is also the same.
This means that the term Bhindi is reflected on all the government documents like ration card and Aadhar card of all the residents and ironically, this village is also known for its Bhindi (okra) production. The two parts of this village in Morwa Block go by the name of Harpur Bhindi and Bashi Bhindi.
Surya Narayan Singh, a farmer from Harpur Bhindi disclosed, "If you want to see okra cultivation, come to this village after January. Wherever you look, you'll see okra cultivation." In fact, okra accounts for 75% of the total crop here, he added.
"Many varieties of okra are grown here. Of late, mostly the hybrid variety is cultivated because it gives more profit as good yield is obtained with less hard work," he added.
Another farmer Mukesh Kumar Singh underlined that okra is the identity of this village. He said that although no one knows how the nomenclature of the village came into being, it has been known long for its okra cultivation.
"Most of the farmers cultivate okra here as it gives maximum returns. The other vegetables grown here include brinjal, cabbage, peas etc.," he said.
He disclosed that the majority of the people in this village of 9,182 persons come from Kushwaha caste that is associated with vegetable cultivation. Around 1,750 families reside in this large village.
Providing more precise information, Sanjay Yadav, who is a farmer, disclosed that almost 90% of the farmers grow only okra in this village.
"Around 1,400 farmers cultivate okra. A small number also cultivate pointed gourd, radish and tobacco. The radish here is also of a much better quality. Okra is cultivated annually on more than 200 bighas of land," he said.
This area is well connected to the Muzaffarpur district. Therefore, okra from here is exported to Muzaffarpur and Vaishali besides Motipur vegetable market which holds a special place in North Bihar. The okra produce goes to other vegetable markets as well.
One of the village residents, Kamlesh Rai, explained that in the vegetable market, one can hear people bidding for okra from Bhindi village. Although many varieties of okra are grown in the village but Myco hybrid variety is cultivated the most.
"Each year, the yield here is 60 to 80 quintals per acre. Okra farming is the only source of livelihood for the majority of the villagers although other crops also generate substantial profits," he underlined.
Apart from Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Patna, and Purnia districts are also known for okra production. Varieties like Parbhani Kranti, Kashi Kranti and Sayaji Hybrid 2211 yield good profits.