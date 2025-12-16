ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Village In Bihar Where Bhindi (Okra) Is Omnipresent

Samastipur: For a Village Panchayat in Samastipur in Bihar, the term Bhindi (okra) is omnipresent. This village located at a distance of about 25 km from the district headquarters is named Bhindi and the name of its Panchayat is also the same.

This means that the term Bhindi is reflected on all the government documents like ration card and Aadhar card of all the residents and ironically, this village is also known for its Bhindi (okra) production. The two parts of this village in Morwa Block go by the name of Harpur Bhindi and Bashi Bhindi.

Surya Narayan Singh, a farmer from Harpur Bhindi disclosed, "If you want to see okra cultivation, come to this village after January. Wherever you look, you'll see okra cultivation." In fact, okra accounts for 75% of the total crop here, he added.

A farmer in Bhindi village (ETV Bharat)

"Many varieties of okra are grown here. Of late, mostly the hybrid variety is cultivated because it gives more profit as good yield is obtained with less hard work," he added.

Another farmer Mukesh Kumar Singh underlined that okra is the identity of this village. He said that although no one knows how the nomenclature of the village came into being, it has been known long for its okra cultivation.

"Most of the farmers cultivate okra here as it gives maximum returns. The other vegetables grown here include brinjal, cabbage, peas etc.," he said.