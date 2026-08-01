ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Unique Education Initiative In Hisar For Marginalised Children

Hisar: Failure is not necessarily the end. It can also be a new beginning. This is the motto of Anil Kasana from Kirdhan village in Hisar, Haryana, who has been inspiring youngsters who often give up after an initial failure. He has not only transformed his own life, but is also working to shape the futures of hundreds of children living on the social margins.

The ‘Prayatna Foundation’ he launched has become a unique centre for providing education, technical training and teaching foreign languages ​​to poor and needy children.

Kasana told ETV Bharat, "I received my early education at Mother Teresa Convent School in Bhattu, and later at Apex Public School in Fatehabad. After my family moved to Hisar, I earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar.

Despite repeatedly struggling with English and failing in Class XII, I never gave up and went on to complete my B.Tech. My aim is to teach children that failure is not the end, but a new beginning."

He disclosed that while preparing for a government job in Delhi, he saw children forced to beg and pick rags. This became the turning point in his life. “I decided to give up preparing for the job and to educate poor kids. In 2018, I returned to Hisar and established the Prayatna Foundation. It started with a few children, but today, around 200 children are receiving education here,” he said.

The Foundation's work is not limited to traditional education. Here, children are taught languages ​​like German, Japanese and Sanskrit, along with website designing and app development. They are provided technical education and helped to prepare for competitive exams.

“Our aim is not just for the children to earn degrees, but to make them technically competent and self-reliant. Four children are preparing to go to Germany. Many students are also preparing for the engineering and medical entrance examinations, JEE and NEET,” Kasana added.

The specialty of this institution is its unique system where senior students teach juniors. Kasana is the only regular employee, while many people, including retired professionals like Devendra Singh Dahiya and Ramesh Bhati provide voluntary support. “When senior students teach juniors, they develop leadership skills and a sense of responsibility,” underlined Kasana.