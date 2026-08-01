A Unique Education Initiative In Hisar For Marginalised Children
Prayatna Foundation a provides education, technical training and teaches foreign languages to the poor and needy children besides developing leadership qualities and sensitivity in them.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
Hisar: Failure is not necessarily the end. It can also be a new beginning. This is the motto of Anil Kasana from Kirdhan village in Hisar, Haryana, who has been inspiring youngsters who often give up after an initial failure. He has not only transformed his own life, but is also working to shape the futures of hundreds of children living on the social margins.
The ‘Prayatna Foundation’ he launched has become a unique centre for providing education, technical training and teaching foreign languages to poor and needy children.
Kasana told ETV Bharat, "I received my early education at Mother Teresa Convent School in Bhattu, and later at Apex Public School in Fatehabad. After my family moved to Hisar, I earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar.
Despite repeatedly struggling with English and failing in Class XII, I never gave up and went on to complete my B.Tech. My aim is to teach children that failure is not the end, but a new beginning."
He disclosed that while preparing for a government job in Delhi, he saw children forced to beg and pick rags. This became the turning point in his life. “I decided to give up preparing for the job and to educate poor kids. In 2018, I returned to Hisar and established the Prayatna Foundation. It started with a few children, but today, around 200 children are receiving education here,” he said.
The Foundation's work is not limited to traditional education. Here, children are taught languages like German, Japanese and Sanskrit, along with website designing and app development. They are provided technical education and helped to prepare for competitive exams.
“Our aim is not just for the children to earn degrees, but to make them technically competent and self-reliant. Four children are preparing to go to Germany. Many students are also preparing for the engineering and medical entrance examinations, JEE and NEET,” Kasana added.
The specialty of this institution is its unique system where senior students teach juniors. Kasana is the only regular employee, while many people, including retired professionals like Devendra Singh Dahiya and Ramesh Bhati provide voluntary support. “When senior students teach juniors, they develop leadership skills and a sense of responsibility,” underlined Kasana.
He claimed that the institution practices a unique form of democracy by holding elections between two student parties named Chanakya Party and Ashoka Party. The elections are conducted through ballot papers and the winning party forms the government, while the other party plays the role of the opposition.
Besides education, the children at the institution are taught discipline, leadership, responsibility and social sensitivity. From catering to accounting, they manage everything. “The students themselves take responsibility for financial management, discipline and various activities within the organisation. This develops leadership and administrative understanding in them," Kasana said.
His model has received praise not only in India but also abroad. In 2022, news of his work reached the University of Nebraska in the US, and in 2024, an American delegation visited Hisar and praised his work. British adventurer and Guinness World Record holder George Meegan also spent time at the institution. Representatives from the University of London also visited and expressed their desire for collaboration.
Kasana said, "Foreign experts have also shown interest in our education model, and the environmentally friendly bricks we make from sugarcane bagasse."
He claimed that the Foundation does not receive any government assistance and is run on social support. Anyone can become a member by paying Rs 1 per day or Rs 365 annually. There are around 1,000 members associated with the organisation at present. Its annual expenditure is around Rs 4 lakh, which is met with the help of society.
One of the students said, "We really like it here. We are being taught foreign languages in an easy manner." Another one said, "I used to work as a garbage picker, but now I come here to study. I like it. The teaching here is very good."
Devendra Singh Dahiya, retired Dean (Students Welfare) of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University at Hisar, said, "This institution is presenting an innovative and inspiring model in the field of education. It is not only teaching children, but also developing leadership skills, self-confidence, technical skills and a sense of social responsibility in them. Providing instructions on German language, technical subjects, and competitive exam preparation to poor and needy children with limited resources is a highly commendable initiative.” He added that the model should be adopted on a wider scale.
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