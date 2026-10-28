A Hand-Dug Tunnel Through Time: Keralam Farmer's 40-Metre Marvel Of Determination
Built in 1985 using basic tools and costing ₹10,000, the underground passage cut a 20-minute journey to farmland down to 3 minutes, finds Sandeep Balakrishnan.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST
Kasaragod: Long before excavators and JCB machines became commonplace in rural Keralam, a farmer in Kasaragod came up with an ingenious solution to a daily agricultural challenge. At 71, Sankara Narayana Bhatt of Badiyadukka still has a remarkable reminder of that effort on his property — a 40-metre tunnel he dug by hand through a hill to reach his farmland.
Built in 1985 with the help of three local labourers, the underground passage connected Bhatt’s residence directly to his agricultural land, eliminating the arduous journey around a steep hill. More than four decades later, the tunnel remains largely intact, standing as an unusual example of practical problem-solving in traditional farming.
After completing his postgraduate degree in Economics from the University of Mysore, Sankara returned to his hometown to pursue agriculture alongside his father.
The family owned around 10 acres of farmland, but reaching it was far from easy. The steep terrain required a walk of approximately 20 minutes, making the transportation of agricultural tools, fertilisers and harvested produce a physically demanding task.
The difficult access also added to the time and effort required for everyday farm operations.
At around 30 years of age, Shankara began looking for a more convenient way to reach the fields. Acting on his father's advice, he decided to dig a passage through the base of the hill rather than continue navigating the steep route.
A Tunnel Built With Basic Tools
The work began in 1985, with Sankara and three local labourers undertaking the demanding task using manual tools.
With no modern excavation machinery, they worked underground in limited light, relying on kerosene lamps and wicks fuelled by sesame oil to illuminate the passage.
The laterite soil proved suitable for the excavation, allowing the team to create a tunnel measuring approximately 40 metres. The entire project reportedly cost around ₹10,000 — a modest sum even by the standards of the time.
The tunnel transformed access to the farm. What had previously taken about 20 minutes on foot was reduced to a journey of roughly three minutes through the underground passage.
Initially, some workers were reportedly reluctant to use the tunnel because they feared a possible collapse. Its continued existence over the decades, however, became a source of reassurance.
The tunnel remained in use for more than 30 years, serving as a convenient route between the house and the fields.
Years later, when a heavy JCB machine passed over the hill, part of the structure reportedly shifted slightly. Bhatt reinforced the affected section with solid laterite stone blocks, helping preserve the passage.
Different From Kasaragod’s Traditional 'Surangams'
An alternative road was eventually developed, making the underground route unnecessary for regular farm access. Nevertheless, Sankara retained the tunnel on his property rather than allowing this unusual piece of agricultural history to disappear.
Kasaragod is known for its traditional underground water channels, locally called 'surangams', which are excavated into laterite hills to access groundwater.
Sankara’s tunnel, however, served a different purpose. Rather than drawing water, it was built as a direct passage for people moving between a residence and agricultural land.
Its construction reflects how farmers adapted local terrain and available materials to solve practical problems long before mechanised equipment became widely accessible.
Sankara continues to look after his farm, where coconut, arecanut, banana and vegetable crops are cultivated alongside cattle rearing.
Although the tunnel is no longer used regularly, it remains preserved on his property as a reminder of the labour and resourcefulness that went into building it.
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