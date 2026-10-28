ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Hand-Dug Tunnel Through Time: Keralam Farmer's 40-Metre Marvel Of Determination

Sankara Narayana Bhatt of Badiyadukka in Keralam's Kasaragod district at the entrance of 40-metre tunnel he dug by hand through a hill to reach his farmland. ( ETV Bharat )

Kasaragod: Long before excavators and JCB machines became commonplace in rural Keralam, a farmer in Kasaragod came up with an ingenious solution to a daily agricultural challenge. At 71, Sankara Narayana Bhatt of Badiyadukka still has a remarkable reminder of that effort on his property — a 40-metre tunnel he dug by hand through a hill to reach his farmland.

Built in 1985 with the help of three local labourers, the underground passage connected Bhatt’s residence directly to his agricultural land, eliminating the arduous journey around a steep hill. More than four decades later, the tunnel remains largely intact, standing as an unusual example of practical problem-solving in traditional farming.

After completing his postgraduate degree in Economics from the University of Mysore, Sankara returned to his hometown to pursue agriculture alongside his father.

The family owned around 10 acres of farmland, but reaching it was far from easy. The steep terrain required a walk of approximately 20 minutes, making the transportation of agricultural tools, fertilisers and harvested produce a physically demanding task.

The difficult access also added to the time and effort required for everyday farm operations.

At around 30 years of age, Shankara began looking for a more convenient way to reach the fields. Acting on his father's advice, he decided to dig a passage through the base of the hill rather than continue navigating the steep route.

A Tunnel Built With Basic Tools

The work began in 1985, with Sankara and three local labourers undertaking the demanding task using manual tools.

With no modern excavation machinery, they worked underground in limited light, relying on kerosene lamps and wicks fuelled by sesame oil to illuminate the passage.

The laterite soil proved suitable for the excavation, allowing the team to create a tunnel measuring approximately 40 metres. The entire project reportedly cost around ₹10,000 — a modest sum even by the standards of the time.

The tunnel transformed access to the farm. What had previously taken about 20 minutes on foot was reduced to a journey of roughly three minutes through the underground passage.

Initially, some workers were reportedly reluctant to use the tunnel because they feared a possible collapse. Its continued existence over the decades, however, became a source of reassurance.