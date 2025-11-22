ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Tribe On The Margins: Low Literacy And Two-Child Norm Exclude Uttarakhand's Vanraji Community From Panchayat

Pithoragarh: The Vanraji (Van Rawat) population is gradually dwindling in Pithoragarh, the border district of Uttarakhand. The tribe is caught in a dilemma due to government regulations on Panchayat elections.

The government rule is that to contest Panchayat elections, a candidate must not have more than two children after 2019. Further, the requirement to pass the eighth standard has virtually excluded this extremely small tribe from democratic representation in the local body polls.

The Vanraji or Van Rawat tribe is a forest-dwelling tribe. They spent many generations living in caves. Although they are now beginning to adapt to other people's lifestyles, the pace is very slow. Because of this, this tribe remains far from the mainstream of development.

Khetar Kanyal village, Pithoragarh (ETV Bharat)

They have approximately 8 to 10 villages in the Didihat, Dharchula, and Kanalichhina blocks of Pithoragarh district. Most of them do not have any official documents to avail the benefits of government welfare schemes. Their literacy rate is very low, which prevents them from taking advantage of government job reservations.