A Tribe On The Margins: Low Literacy And Two-Child Norm Exclude Uttarakhand's Vanraji Community From Panchayat
During recent local body polls, a Vanraji woman with an 8th-grade qualification was not able to contest as she had five children.
Pithoragarh: The Vanraji (Van Rawat) population is gradually dwindling in Pithoragarh, the border district of Uttarakhand. The tribe is caught in a dilemma due to government regulations on Panchayat elections.
The government rule is that to contest Panchayat elections, a candidate must not have more than two children after 2019. Further, the requirement to pass the eighth standard has virtually excluded this extremely small tribe from democratic representation in the local body polls.
The Vanraji or Van Rawat tribe is a forest-dwelling tribe. They spent many generations living in caves. Although they are now beginning to adapt to other people's lifestyles, the pace is very slow. Because of this, this tribe remains far from the mainstream of development.
They have approximately 8 to 10 villages in the Didihat, Dharchula, and Kanalichhina blocks of Pithoragarh district. Most of them do not have any official documents to avail the benefits of government welfare schemes. Their literacy rate is very low, which prevents them from taking advantage of government job reservations.
The only Vanraji woman with an eighth-grade degree lives in Khetar Kanyal Gram Panchayat of the Didihat development block.
However, the woman's five children disqualified her from contesting the Pradhan election. Khetar Kanyal Gram Panchayat currently houses 49 Vanraji families. During the three-tier Panchayat elections held in July, the post of Gram Pradhan was reserved for a Scheduled Tribe woman.
None of the 113 Vanraji voters was found eligible to contest. Vanraji families live in the Scheduled Tribe village, so the Gram Pradhan had to be selected from among them. But due to non-eligibility to contest the election, not a single nomination was filed.
A re-election was held on November 20th, and the seat remained vacant. "During a survey in Khetar Kanyal Gram Panchayat, it was revealed that one Vanraji woman had passed the 8th grade. But Pushpa - the woman had five children, she couldn't file her nomination for the Panchayat elections," said Shubham Raj, ADO Panchayat, Didihat development block.
Currently, in Jauljibi and surrounding villages in Pithoragarh district, the community members have taken up labour, farm work, and animal husbandry.
The Khetar Kanyal Gram Panchayat has a total of 1,095 voters. Of these, 113 are Vanraji voters, including 60 women and 53 men. Approximately 300 Vanraji families live in the state. In addition to Pithoragarh, some Vanraji families also reside in Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar.
