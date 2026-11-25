ETV Bharat / offbeat

Kartik Purnima: A 2.4-Cm Boita Carved In 15 Minutes Earns Odisha Artist A Place In India Book Of Records

Satya Narayan Maharana holding his miniature wooden boat that entered the India Book Of Records ( ETV Bharat )

Berhampur: On Kartika Purnima, people across Odisha set miniature boats (locally called boita) afloat in a ritual that remembers the voyages of the Sadhabas, the region’s seafaring merchants. This year, Berhampur artist Satya Narayan Maharana marked the occasion by carving a 'boita' of his own. It took him just 15 minutes. At 2.4 cm wide and 1.2 cm high, the wooden boat earned him a place in the India Book of Records.

Even at that size, the model retains the recognisable shape of a traditional sailing vessel. Maharana drew on the boats associated with ancient Kalinga’s maritime past, the same vessels remembered each year through 'Boita Bandana'.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Maharana said he made the boat for Kartika Purnima because he wanted younger generations to remember the story behind the ritual. "For me, carving the 'boita' was a way of recalling the voyages of the Sadhabas and the place those journeys hold in Odisha’s cultural memory," explained Maharana. After completing the carving, Maharana sent details of the boat to the India Book of Records. The organisation reviewed the submission and confirmed the entry under the title “Smallest traditional wooden boat handcrafted by an individual.”