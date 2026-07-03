ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Thirukkural Inscribed On Teak Planks: How Tamil Instructor Ponreka Has Been Spreading Thiruvalluvar's Teachings

Chennai: When the middle-aged Tamil instructor at Sri Ramakrishna Government-Aided Middle School at Cheranmahadevi in Vikramasingapuram, near Papanasam in Tirunelveli district, Tamil Nadu, decided to popularise the teachings of sage Thiruvalluvar — penned down in the over 2,000-year-old Tamil scripture, the Thirukkural — among her students, she realised she has to do something distinctive to catch the attention of the younger generation.

So, moving beyond the conventional paper format, Ponreka crafted a Thirukkural in the ancient Tamil script from teak wood boards. The result is a work of art that inspires and draws gasps of admiration from viewers.

Having harboured a passion for Tamil since childhood, Ponreka became a school instructor in Tamil after completing her education. But she continued with her initiatives to spread the message of the Thirukkural across the globe. That includes writing all 133 chapters of the Thirukkural 7,000 times on a seven-foot-long piece of cloth, as well as in a pocket-sized book.

A Thirukkural Made of Wood

Believing that the Thirukkural is a unique literary work, she harboured a desire to create a book that was equally distinctive. That's how her wooden Thirukkural came into being.

She crafted this massive wooden book by carving the verses on to planks of teak — the "king of woods" — across 156 pages, using 78 teak planks, each measuring 1 ft by 1 ft, and writing all 1,330 verses on them by hand. With growing appreciation, the District Collector has congratulated Ponreka and signed the book.

At the school in Cheranmahadevi, Ponreka, instead of employing a conventional teaching style, instructs students through song and dance, tailored to the current times to ensure easy understanding. Displaying the teak-wood Thirukkural, she explained that it is housed in seven massive teak boxes, and kept at her home.

Her house is filled with statues of Thiruvalluvar, copies of the Thirukkural, and the awards she had received for her work. This includes the 'Best Teacher Award' she has received from the Tamil Nadu government.