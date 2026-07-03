A Thirukkural Inscribed On Teak Planks: How Tamil Instructor Ponreka Has Been Spreading Thiruvalluvar's Teachings
Ponreka's next plan is to create a Thirukkural in which all 1,330 verses can be read by scanning QR codes, reports R Manikandan.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 3:10 PM IST
Chennai: When the middle-aged Tamil instructor at Sri Ramakrishna Government-Aided Middle School at Cheranmahadevi in Vikramasingapuram, near Papanasam in Tirunelveli district, Tamil Nadu, decided to popularise the teachings of sage Thiruvalluvar — penned down in the over 2,000-year-old Tamil scripture, the Thirukkural — among her students, she realised she has to do something distinctive to catch the attention of the younger generation.
So, moving beyond the conventional paper format, Ponreka crafted a Thirukkural in the ancient Tamil script from teak wood boards. The result is a work of art that inspires and draws gasps of admiration from viewers.
Having harboured a passion for Tamil since childhood, Ponreka became a school instructor in Tamil after completing her education. But she continued with her initiatives to spread the message of the Thirukkural across the globe. That includes writing all 133 chapters of the Thirukkural 7,000 times on a seven-foot-long piece of cloth, as well as in a pocket-sized book.
A Thirukkural Made of Wood
Believing that the Thirukkural is a unique literary work, she harboured a desire to create a book that was equally distinctive. That's how her wooden Thirukkural came into being.
She crafted this massive wooden book by carving the verses on to planks of teak — the "king of woods" — across 156 pages, using 78 teak planks, each measuring 1 ft by 1 ft, and writing all 1,330 verses on them by hand. With growing appreciation, the District Collector has congratulated Ponreka and signed the book.
At the school in Cheranmahadevi, Ponreka, instead of employing a conventional teaching style, instructs students through song and dance, tailored to the current times to ensure easy understanding. Displaying the teak-wood Thirukkural, she explained that it is housed in seven massive teak boxes, and kept at her home.
Her house is filled with statues of Thiruvalluvar, copies of the Thirukkural, and the awards she had received for her work. This includes the 'Best Teacher Award' she has received from the Tamil Nadu government.
Next Initiative: Thirukkural Via QR Codes
Keen to connect the great sage Thiruvalluvar with the modern era, Ponreka shared details of her next project: Creating a Thirukkural that allows readers to access all 1,330 verses by scanning QR codes.
She has already developed a system using QR codes that provides access to commentaries by scholars like Pulavar Kuzhanthai, Ilankumaranar, Periyannan, M Karunanidhi, and Kumarichezhiyan. Scanning these QR codes with a mobile phone allows one to access these commentaries and explore all 133 chapters of the Thirukkural.
Ponrega said, "I have a deep passion for Tamil and the Thirukkural. There is no subject that is not covered in it. Driven by the desire to share the Thirukkural with people across the globe, I have been undertaking various initiatives. With the aim of creating a version of Thirukkural on wood, I spent four consecutive days inscribing the verses on to the teak planks."
She further said, "Only those who love reading can create something truly innovative. I spent Rs 12,000 to create this teak Thirukkural. My only wish is for this book to reach students and teachers alike."
Describing her passion, she said, "I dedicate a significant portion of my day to the Thirukkural. I even conduct classes on the text for students abroad, including those in Dubai. The Thirukkural is a book that should be present in every home. We remain hopeful that it will soon be declared a national book. I'm currently working on an English version, complete with QR codes that will provide access to commentaries by scholars like G U Pope."
One of her students, Rakshana, said, "Our teacher, Ponreka, has taught us a great deal about the Thirukkural. Listening to her has sparked a deep interest in the text within me. I aspire to become just like my teacher."
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