A Symbol Of Unwavering Faith: The Historic Mahadev Hanuman Temple Of Bharatpur Fort

This name has been prevalent since the temple's establishment during the princely state era. Some people also know it as Gupteshwar Mahadev. The Shiva Lingam, and idols of Hanuman, Ganesha and Nandi in the temple are made of pure Makrana marble, which reflects its antiquity and the excellence of its craftsmanship.

Priest Subhash Vyas explained that the greatest and most unique feature of the Mahadev Hanuman Temple is the simultaneous installation of a Shiva Lingam and an idol of Hanuman. This is why the temple is known as the Mahadev Hanuman Temple.

Bharatpur: The Mahadev Hanuman Temple, located within the Bharatpur Fort, is a vibrant symbol of Rajasthan's glorious history, valour and unwavering faith. This approximately 261-year-old temple is not only of immense religious significance but is also directly connected to the valiant ruler of the Bharatpur princely state, Maharaja Jawahar Singh and his historic conquest of Delhi. Even today, this place remains a centre of faith, just as it was hundreds of years ago.

The priest explained that Maharaja Jawahar Singh established this temple and performed prayers before his campaign against Delhi. It is believed that after performing proper worship at this temple, Maharaja Jawahar Singh set out for Delhi and achieved victory. For this reason, this temple is considered not only a religious site but also a symbol of valour and victory. He further added that another important fact is that the image of Hanuman on the five-coloured flag of the Bharatpur princely state is inspired by the idol of Hanuman in this temple.

The stables on both sides of the temple once housed the Maharaja's army. These soldiers regularly worshipped at this temple and protected the Bharatpur Fort. Even today, the people of Bharatpur have deep faith in this temple. Priest Vyas explained that a special four-part puja (worship) is performed every year at the Mahadev Hanuman Temple on Shivratri. During this time, Rudrabhishek (a ritualistic offering to Lord Shiva) is performed continuously. A large crowd of devotees gathers at the temple during the month of Sawan (monsoon season). Being an ancient temple, worship and service have been carried out here without interruption for centuries.

Devotee Naresh Chaturvedi said that local devotees have unwavering faith in this temple. It is believed that performing puja at this temple before undertaking any auspicious work ensures its success. During the large procession of Bihari Ji on Ekadashi, Purnima and Amavasya in Bharatpur, a huge crowd of devotees flocks to this temple. People offer prayers, chant mantras and make wishes.

Upon the fulfilment of their wishes, devotees also organize a Savamani (a special offering) here. Naresh said that it is believed that every wish is granted by worshipping at this temple with a sincere heart. Those whose houses were stalled for years were finally built. Those whose marriages were facing obstacles were successfully married. Couples who were childless were blessed with children. Priest Vyas said that the Mahadev Hanuman Temple comes under the purview of the Devasthan Department of the Rajasthan government. Recently, the Bharatpur Development Authority constructed walls on both sides of the temple, installed a fence in front and carried out other structural improvements. Since the temple's foundation was low-lying, it was raised and properly renovated.