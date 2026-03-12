ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Student's 'Horoscope': Academic Claims Breakthrough With AI Software That Tests Learning Aptitude

Rathore said that the software will prove to be very beneficial for universities and colleges in the future, as it can identify a student's nature and behavior at the time of admission.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat , Rathore, former Deputy Director General of the Indian Agricultural Research Center who has also been the Vice Chancellor of several universities, spoke at length about the BHIM software.

The software named BHIM developed by Dr. Narendra Singh Rathore, is expected to serve as a virtual horoscope for colleges in the country that will help colleges understand student behaviour and channelise their abilities accordingly.

Gwalior: In a significant innovation with regard to the academic sector, a veteran academic has claimed to have developed an AI software that will determine the aptitude of individual students and help them excel in their respective fields.

“That is, how they behave. This is very important, and we created this AI tool to assess their habits, intelligence, and mentality. Similarly, we also considered all aspects of habits, including how they can vary from negative to positive," he said.

Rathore said that the AI software assesses a child's physical, emotional, spiritual and psychological intelligence. “This software will address student shortcomings, identify and correct bad habits in advance. If a student is intelligent, they can be supported and helped to improve. This is how the software works”.

Pre-loaded With 100 Questions

According to Rathore, the software contains 100 questions with 25 questions per aspect. “Each new student will be assigned multiple-choice questions. Based on the student's choice of answers, the app will reveal their mental focus,” he said.

He said that the software will reveal the students' behavior, habits, intelligence level, IQ level, and mentality. “We can also determine their mental focus, determine their immunity level based on physical education. We can also determine their confidence level, how confident they are in expressing themselves, speaking, understanding, and learning,” he added.

He further said that the software will also help academicians to determine the student's willpower and their buffer capacity, which refers to how much happiness and sadness they can tolerate.

Veteran academic Dr. Narendra Singh Rathore (ETV Bharat)

A Student's Horoscope?

Rathore said that with the help of the BHIM software, any student's “potential future can be read”. “For example, their thinking ability, the direction in which their learning capacity is going, their retention power for returning to the subject matter, and what their expected scoring speed will be, what percentage of marks they will achieve after graduating with a degree. All these things can be predicted in advance, and the student can be given individual attention accordingly”.

Asked how the AI software would be implemented in the Indian colleges, Rathore said, "You can customize this as per your own needs. Many engineering colleges have already created such sessions. This can be done by conducting orientation sessions at the universities."