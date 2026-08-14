ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Stitch In Time: Bhiwani Tailoring Trainer Ritu Insan Helps 3.5 Lakh Women Become Self-Reliant

Bhiwani: There were days when Ritu Insan had only Rs 10 in her purse and a sewing machine at home. But her determination was far more than these to build a bright future with the skill she had learnt. Not only that, she always had that resolve within her to make it brighter for many other women like her.

Today, nearly 20 years later, she has turned her determination and expertise into a livelihood opportunity for around 3.5 lakh women and girls, many of whom now run boutiques or earn from home.

Ritu teaches through nearly 50 branches spread across nine states. Her classes cover sewing, embroidery, garment cutting and fashion designing. Women who cannot attend a training centre can learn from her online, where she demonstrates techniques step by step.

Her advanced boutique courses include suit stitching, perfect fitting, co-ord sets, angrakhas, katori blouses, princess-cut blouses and collar designs. She is particularly known for simplifying measurements and cutting formulas that beginners often find difficult.

“Tailoring, embroidery and fashion designing are skills that any woman can learn with interest and understanding. So far, around 3.5 lakh women and girls have received training. Many of them have started their own boutiques and become self-employed. When I began, all I had was a sewing machine,” Ritu told ETV Bharat.

Social media helped her classroom grow far beyond Bhiwani. She now has between 1.5 million and two million followers across Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Mojo and Snapchat. Her videos on cutting, stitching and new designs are watched by women across the country.

Ritu says the response matters because many of her learners began with few resources and little confidence that tailoring could become a source of income.