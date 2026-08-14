A Stitch In Time: Bhiwani Tailoring Trainer Ritu Insan Helps 3.5 Lakh Women Become Self-Reliant
Starting with one sewing machine and little money, Ritu Insan built a nationwide training network that helps women turn tailoring skills into sustainable livelihoods.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 1:56 PM IST
Bhiwani: There were days when Ritu Insan had only Rs 10 in her purse and a sewing machine at home. But her determination was far more than these to build a bright future with the skill she had learnt. Not only that, she always had that resolve within her to make it brighter for many other women like her.
Today, nearly 20 years later, she has turned her determination and expertise into a livelihood opportunity for around 3.5 lakh women and girls, many of whom now run boutiques or earn from home.
Ritu teaches through nearly 50 branches spread across nine states. Her classes cover sewing, embroidery, garment cutting and fashion designing. Women who cannot attend a training centre can learn from her online, where she demonstrates techniques step by step.
Her advanced boutique courses include suit stitching, perfect fitting, co-ord sets, angrakhas, katori blouses, princess-cut blouses and collar designs. She is particularly known for simplifying measurements and cutting formulas that beginners often find difficult.
“Tailoring, embroidery and fashion designing are skills that any woman can learn with interest and understanding. So far, around 3.5 lakh women and girls have received training. Many of them have started their own boutiques and become self-employed. When I began, all I had was a sewing machine,” Ritu told ETV Bharat.
Social media helped her classroom grow far beyond Bhiwani. She now has between 1.5 million and two million followers across Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Mojo and Snapchat. Her videos on cutting, stitching and new designs are watched by women across the country.
Ritu says the response matters because many of her learners began with few resources and little confidence that tailoring could become a source of income.
“My objective is to equip women with skills and make them self-reliant. Success certainly opens its doors to anyone who learns tailoring with consistency and interest,” she said.
“There are many girls who earlier did not even have access to basic tailoring facilities. After receiving training, they are now earning a livelihood by running their own boutiques. I struggled a lot during my early years. There were times when I had only Rs 10 in my pocket, but even then, I did not give up. It feels immensely satisfying to help women in need become self-reliant,” she added.
No government scheme or institutional support, she says, was behind the expansion of her work. She relied largely on sustained effort and the reach offered by social media.
“I did not depend on anyone during my journey. Social media played an important role in bringing recognition to my work. I continued working hard and these platforms helped my skills reach women across the country,” Ritu said.
She recently carried the same message to the Kanwar Yatra. Instead of merely greeting followers who met her along the route, Ritu handed them measuring tapes and encouraged them to learn tailoring. It was a simple way of promoting a skill she believes can help women earn independently and contribute to their household income.
She also conducts seminars in different parts of the country, introducing participants to new tailoring and fashion-design techniques. What started with one sewing machine now reaches women through training centres, seminars and mobile-phone screens across India.
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