A School In Punjab's Bathinda That Goes To Its Students

( ETV Bharat )

Bathinda: While most schools and classrooms wait for students, in Bathinda, there's a school that goes to the children instead. The Goodwill Mobile School, built on a tractor trolley, travels through the city's slums to provide free education to poor and underprivileged children who otherwise fail to attend schools due to various reasons. Run by a retired Railway Engineer KK Garg, its structure is made of weatherproof Japanese sheet and gypsum board to tackle heat. Fans have also been installed in it so that the children do not face any problem because of the heat. Till now, it has catered to the needs of around 700 children in the last 17 years. Started in 2006, it has overcome many challenges including the initial reluctance of the slum dwellers to educate their children. But with time, they started understanding the importance of education. Garg was moved by the poor children playing along the railway lines when he used to go for his duty. He saw that they were deprived of education. This led him to decide that he would provide education to these children in some way or the other after retirement. A School In Punjab's Bathinda That Goes To Its Students (ETV Bharat) "Thereafter, I became a member of the Goodwill Society and started the School that provides free education to children by going to various slums of Bathinda city," Garg said. He related that the children are not only given basic education but they are also admitted to the nearby government schools after completing all their necessary documents.