A Sacred Pond In Bihar's Muzaffarpur Where Fish Rule The Roost

Muzaffarpur: India is a land of diverse beliefs, and sometimes these come as a surprise. One such place is the Baba Dudhnath Temple and Dudhiya Pokhar (pond) in Chhapra Megh village of Mushari block in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

This pond is brimming with fish that no one harms. The villagers just feed them and go by the belief that these fish are divine and under the protection of Lord Shiva.

There is an interesting tale that goes with the Temple. Lord Shiva is believed to have appeared in a dream to the Mahant of Ram Janaki Math, urging him to build a temple. He told the Mahant that he was about to incarnate. The Mahant shared his vision with the villagers, and excavations were initiated during which a Shivling was discovered. When it was accidentally hit on its head, milk sprouted, and this led to a pond.

People can be seen feeding the fish with grains, flour, and puffed rice. The villagers believe these fish possess divine powers and that protecting them ensures the happiness and prosperity of their families.

Temple priest Arjun Kumar explained that people come from far and wide to visit this place. "Feeding the fish is auspicious. It brings peace and happiness to their home. No one fishes in this pond. Catching and consuming the fish of this pond is prohibited,” he said.

One of the village elders, Kanhaiya Lal Singh, said the history of this village dates back nearly a thousand years, and the Ram Janaki Math has been a centre of faith for generations.