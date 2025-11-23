A Sacred Pond In Bihar's Muzaffarpur Where Fish Rule The Roost
Published : November 23, 2025 at 2:08 PM IST
Muzaffarpur: India is a land of diverse beliefs, and sometimes these come as a surprise. One such place is the Baba Dudhnath Temple and Dudhiya Pokhar (pond) in Chhapra Megh village of Mushari block in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.
This pond is brimming with fish that no one harms. The villagers just feed them and go by the belief that these fish are divine and under the protection of Lord Shiva.
There is an interesting tale that goes with the Temple. Lord Shiva is believed to have appeared in a dream to the Mahant of Ram Janaki Math, urging him to build a temple. He told the Mahant that he was about to incarnate. The Mahant shared his vision with the villagers, and excavations were initiated during which a Shivling was discovered. When it was accidentally hit on its head, milk sprouted, and this led to a pond.
People can be seen feeding the fish with grains, flour, and puffed rice. The villagers believe these fish possess divine powers and that protecting them ensures the happiness and prosperity of their families.
Temple priest Arjun Kumar explained that people come from far and wide to visit this place. "Feeding the fish is auspicious. It brings peace and happiness to their home. No one fishes in this pond. Catching and consuming the fish of this pond is prohibited,” he said.
One of the village elders, Kanhaiya Lal Singh, said the history of this village dates back nearly a thousand years, and the Ram Janaki Math has been a centre of faith for generations.
Referring to the belief around the sprouting of milk, he said, “The event was astonishing for the villagers and the monks. That very night, Lord Shiva appeared in the mahant’s dream in the form of Dudheshwar Nath and ordered him to establish his idol at this very spot. People began worshipping this pond as a form of Shivganga."
The locals believe that disrespecting objects associated with this pond or harming its fish could bring disaster to the entire village. The villagers view it solely as a sacred site for worship and religious rituals. They believe that feeding the pond's fish will ward off poverty and bring good fortune to them.
Kumar Saurabh of the village related that the first excavation was unsuccessful, but after the second dream, when the excavation was carried out again, the appearance of this milky stone was a miracle for the entire village.
"Since then, this pond has also been called Dudhiya Pokhar. People believe that maintaining the purity of this pond is a blessing for the entire village. If anyone even tries to fish, they are haunted by the fear of something untoward happening," he said.
Hundreds of people from Muzaffarpur city and the surrounding areas visit this pond every day to feed the fish. Many families offer flour and puffed rice to the fish after the puja in the hope of happiness, peace and financial prosperity for their homes.
Many view this tradition in Chhapra Megh village as a unique example of environmental conservation. The fish here are deeply rooted in the village's faith and have been protected for generations. The villagers also collectively clean and preserve the pond. This has helped this place retain its ancient glory and folklore.