ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Reflection Of Safety: How Young Volunteers Make Stray Bulls Visible On Kendrapara's Dark Highways

Kendrapara: At times, small steps can go a long way towards addressing problems that have persisted for years. In Kendrapara, frequent accidents on highways and other roads crisscrossing the district have taken a heavy toll not only on people but also on stray animals. Disturbed by the sight of injured cattle lying on the roads, a group of volunteers decided to act. After the town goes to sleep, they venture out to tie reflective collars around the necks of cattle resting in the middle of the road.

The volunteers carry biscuits and leafy fodder to lure the animals and keep them in one place while the collars are fitted. A frightened or aggressive bull can charge without warning, but the volunteers persist. They believe the glow of a collar caught in a vehicle’s headlights could save an animal and perhaps a motorist too. The task is difficult and sometimes dangerous, but they make sure it is done.

A Glimmer Of Safety: How Young Volunteers Make Stray Bulls Visible On Kendrapara's Dark Highways (ETV Bharat)

For nearly a month, around 20 young volunteers from the Dumukahat area of Derabish have been carrying out this night-time mission at their own expense. “This is simply a way to make stray cattle visible to drivers before it is too late,” said one of them.

The district in general, and Kendrapara town in particular, see a large number of heavy vehicles plying on national and state highways, including Odisha’s first eight-lane national highway, as well as numerous rural roads. Accidents are frequent, and many are officially attributed to rash driving.

But road safety campaigners say the causes are not always investigated properly. One danger, particularly during the agricultural season, is the presence of stray bulls on highways. “Farmers often drive the animals away from their fields to prevent crop damage. With nowhere else to go, the bulls wander onto busy roads. At night, especially when the animals have dark coats, motorists may notice them only when they are too close to avoid a collision,” they reasoned.

Volunteers checking on the reflective collars after tying to animals (ETV Bharat)

The consequences are devastating. Motorcyclists have died after hitting stray cattle, while speeding trucks and cars have also met with accidents. In many cases, the animals are killed or left badly injured by the roadside.

Regional Transport Officer Lokanath Meher said a total of 1,412 major and minor accidents had been reported on rural roads, state highways and national highways in Kendrapara district from January this year to date.

Police records often mention rash driving as the cause. However, Road Safety Committee member Bidhubhushan Mahapatra expressed concern that the circumstances surrounding these accidents were not being examined in sufficient detail.

“We celebrated when the state’s first eight-lane highway was constructed, but the road is now claiming lives. Sometimes, a motorcyclist dies after hitting a bull wandering on the highway. At other times, speeding goods vehicles run over the animals,” Mahapatra said.

A Glimmer Of Safety: How Young Volunteers Make Stray Bulls Visible On Kendrapara's Dark Highways (ETV Bharat)

He also alleged that injured cattle were often denied timely treatment despite the availability of veterinary ambulances.

According to Mahapatra, the district collector had earlier directed the authorities to attach reflective material around the necks of stray cattle. The exercise was carried out at a few places for several days but was later discontinued. “There is a lack of seriousness in handling the issue. A concrete and sustained initiative is necessary,” he said.