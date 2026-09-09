A Reflection Of Safety: How Young Volunteers Make Stray Bulls Visible On Kendrapara's Dark Highways
Odisha's young volunteers are fitting stray bulls with reflective collars at night, hoping to protect animals and motorists from deadly road accidents, reports Radhakanta Mohanty.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 12:58 PM IST
Kendrapara: At times, small steps can go a long way towards addressing problems that have persisted for years. In Kendrapara, frequent accidents on highways and other roads crisscrossing the district have taken a heavy toll not only on people but also on stray animals. Disturbed by the sight of injured cattle lying on the roads, a group of volunteers decided to act. After the town goes to sleep, they venture out to tie reflective collars around the necks of cattle resting in the middle of the road.
The volunteers carry biscuits and leafy fodder to lure the animals and keep them in one place while the collars are fitted. A frightened or aggressive bull can charge without warning, but the volunteers persist. They believe the glow of a collar caught in a vehicle’s headlights could save an animal and perhaps a motorist too. The task is difficult and sometimes dangerous, but they make sure it is done.
For nearly a month, around 20 young volunteers from the Dumukahat area of Derabish have been carrying out this night-time mission at their own expense. “This is simply a way to make stray cattle visible to drivers before it is too late,” said one of them.
The district in general, and Kendrapara town in particular, see a large number of heavy vehicles plying on national and state highways, including Odisha’s first eight-lane national highway, as well as numerous rural roads. Accidents are frequent, and many are officially attributed to rash driving.
But road safety campaigners say the causes are not always investigated properly. One danger, particularly during the agricultural season, is the presence of stray bulls on highways. “Farmers often drive the animals away from their fields to prevent crop damage. With nowhere else to go, the bulls wander onto busy roads. At night, especially when the animals have dark coats, motorists may notice them only when they are too close to avoid a collision,” they reasoned.
The consequences are devastating. Motorcyclists have died after hitting stray cattle, while speeding trucks and cars have also met with accidents. In many cases, the animals are killed or left badly injured by the roadside.
Regional Transport Officer Lokanath Meher said a total of 1,412 major and minor accidents had been reported on rural roads, state highways and national highways in Kendrapara district from January this year to date.
Police records often mention rash driving as the cause. However, Road Safety Committee member Bidhubhushan Mahapatra expressed concern that the circumstances surrounding these accidents were not being examined in sufficient detail.
“We celebrated when the state’s first eight-lane highway was constructed, but the road is now claiming lives. Sometimes, a motorcyclist dies after hitting a bull wandering on the highway. At other times, speeding goods vehicles run over the animals,” Mahapatra said.
He also alleged that injured cattle were often denied timely treatment despite the availability of veterinary ambulances.
According to Mahapatra, the district collector had earlier directed the authorities to attach reflective material around the necks of stray cattle. The exercise was carried out at a few places for several days but was later discontinued. “There is a lack of seriousness in handling the issue. A concrete and sustained initiative is necessary,” he said.
However, the youths of Dumukahat decided not to wait for official intervention and took it upon themselves to act. For the past 25 to 27 days, they have been moving along highways and rural roads at night, locating stray bulls and fitting them with reflective collars. When headlights fall on the collars, they shine brightly, giving drivers time to slow down or apply the brakes.
“We are putting reflective bands around the bulls’ necks so that vehicles do not hit them and neither human nor animal lives are lost,” said senior group member Sarat Kumar Behera. He said the volunteers usually work between 9 pm and 10 pm and sometimes continue much later.
“We have been doing this for nearly a month and will continue. Animals too have a life, and that needs to be taken seriously. We think about people who are injured, but we rarely spare a thought for the animals driven onto the roads. We are happy to be doing this work,” Behera said.
Fitting a collar around a stray bull is not as easy as it might appear. The animals are powerful, unpredictable and sometimes aggressive.
Volunteer Pankaj Rout said the group decided to take up the initiative after seeing an injured bull lying beneath a bridge with one of its legs severed in an accident.
“Vehicles often hit these animals because drivers cannot see them in the darkness. We thought that if reflective belts were placed around their necks, the light from headlights might alert drivers and make them stop,” he said.
The volunteers admitted that they feared the animals might charge at them or attack them with their horns. “We are afraid, but we still try. Some bulls chase us, and we cannot put collars on all of them,” Pankaj said.
He believes even a few reflective collars can make a difference because bulls generally remain in groups. “If we manage to put collars on three out of five bulls, a driver may notice the reflection, and the other two could also be saved,” he added.
The group has already covered stretches around Laxminarayanpur, Oladi and Chhata along the national highway. It plans to reach other areas where stray cattle continue to pose a risk.
Social worker Anup Kumar Rout, who leads the group, said the members had previously arranged the last rites of bulls and cows killed in road accidents. Each burial left them with the same troubling question: Could the death have been prevented?
The answer, he said, was yes. He believes poor visibility on national and state highways at night is a major reason behind such accidents.
The group began buying reflective collars and fitting them on stray cattle along the newly developed section of NH-53 between Alabang and Olasuni. Its members have also extended the initiative to rural areas such as Derabish, Chandol, Panchupandav and Balia.
The volunteers receive no government assistance. Contributions come from members living both within and outside Odisha. On some nights, 20 to 25 volunteers join the drive; on others, around 10 turn up, depending on their availability.
Anup believes the larger problem lies in people’s attitude towards stray animals.
“Fearing that bulls will damage their crops, villagers often chase them away. Forced from one field to another, the animals eventually end up on highways, where they become a threat to themselves and passing vehicles,” he explained.
For Anup and his team, the initiative is about exploring a simple way to prevent accidents involving stray animals. “We hope the reflective collars give drivers enough time to spot the animals and apply the brakes so that both human and cattle lives can be saved,” the group members said.
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