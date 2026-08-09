Primary Teacher In MP's Mandla Dedicated Towards Penning Songs Around Government Schemes
One of Shyam Bairagi's songs has sparked nationwide awareness on cleanliness prompting people to put their garbage in collection vans only
Published : August 9, 2026 at 3:23 PM IST
Mandla: A primary school teacher from Mandla in Madhya Pradesh has been making a unique contribution towards the society by penning songs around the execution of government schemes. One of his songs has sparked nationwide awareness on cleanliness, prompting people to put their garbage in waste collection vans instead of throwing it in the open.
Shyam Bairagi recalls, “No one was willing to sing this song. I sang it myself. I had no idea it would become so popular." The song reads, “Dekh, dekh tu wahan na dekh, pehle ki bimari to hoga sabka bura haal, gaadi waala aaya ghar se kachra nikal” ('Look, don't look here and there, if you have the previous disease then everyone will be in bad shape. The garbage collector came to take out the garbage from the house).
Shyam disclosed that he comes from a very backward village in Mandla district close to the Kanha Kisli National Park. He received his early education at a nearby primary school. After completing his studies, he began working as a teacher at a primary school in Mandla.
Shyam primarily writes Gondi poetry. He is deeply influenced by Dushyant Kumar and, like him, writes Hindi poetry as well. He has been primarily writing on water, forests and land resources of the area in Gondi and can often be seen reciting his poems at local gatherings in the area.
It was at one such gathering that he met an official who told him that when his sanitation workers go out to collect garbage, people don't come out despite the whistles they blow. He asked Shyam to write a song that would encourage the people to come out and deposit their garbage in the vehicle that goes around collecting it.
"I wrote the song, but no one was willing to sing it. So, I decided to sing it myself, and it was recorded in a studio in Jabalpur. I had no idea that the song would become so popular, not only in Hindi-speaking states but also in some states of South India,” Shyam said. A Marathi version of the song is also played in several cities.
"Because of his one effort, people in hundreds of cities across the country have adopted cleanliness. This is my biggest success," he added while disclosing that he is bringing out another song that will be played in the vehicles that go out to collect waste. On this occasion, Shyam Bairagi also sang a new song for ETV Bharat, which will be used in cleaning vehicles in the coming days. Its lyrics are, "Kachre waali gaadi aaye, MP se karna hai kachra gol (The garbage collection van has come, we have to dispose of the garbage from MP).”
Shyam stated that he has sung more than 250 songs related to various government schemes. He wants to help people benefit from these schemes through his songs, which is why he continues to write such songs.
Also read: