ETV Bharat / offbeat

Primary Teacher In MP's Mandla Dedicated Towards Penning Songs Around Government Schemes

Mandla: A primary school teacher from Mandla in Madhya Pradesh has been making a unique contribution towards the society by penning songs around the execution of government schemes. One of his songs has sparked nationwide awareness on cleanliness, prompting people to put their garbage in waste collection vans instead of throwing it in the open.

Shyam Bairagi recalls, “No one was willing to sing this song. I sang it myself. I had no idea it would become so popular." The song reads, “Dekh, dekh tu wahan na dekh, pehle ki bimari to hoga sabka bura haal, gaadi waala aaya ghar se kachra nikal” ('Look, don't look here and there, if you have the previous disease then everyone will be in bad shape. The garbage collector came to take out the garbage from the house).

Shyam disclosed that he comes from a very backward village in Mandla district close to the Kanha Kisli National Park. He received his early education at a nearby primary school. After completing his studies, he began working as a teacher at a primary school in Mandla.

Shyam primarily writes Gondi poetry. He is deeply influenced by Dushyant Kumar and, like him, writes Hindi poetry as well. He has been primarily writing on water, forests and land resources of the area in Gondi and can often be seen reciting his poems at local gatherings in the area.