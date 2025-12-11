ETV Bharat / offbeat

Maharashtra | A Pet Dog Nurses A Goat Kid To Good Health In Ajra

Shantabai's goat gave birth to three goat kids a few days ago. Two of the kids were physically strong and were easily able to drink their mother's milk, but the third goat kid was weak and couldn't get enough milk. The goat kid's health began to deteriorate rapidly, which made Shantabai and her family worried.

Everyone has been moved by an unusual incident that happened in Ardal village of Ajra taluka in Kolhapur district. Shantabai Yadav's pet dog showed a lesson of maternal love and sacrifice, which helped save the life of a frail goat kid. This pet dog nursed the goat kid by giving it her milk.

Kolhapur: A touching story of animals showing unconditional love to each other in the Kolhapur district of Maharashtra has raised discussions of humans needing to learn from animals. A video of a dog giving milk to a feeble baby goat has gone viral on social media, which has led to people questioning why people can't learn a lesson from it.

Their pet dog sensed the situation. At the same time, their dog had also given birth to puppies. However, some of the puppies had been taken away by people who wanted to adopt them. Seeing the weak goat kid, the dog's maternal instinct got her to take the goat kid with her and began feeding it her milk. Everyone present was moved to tears by this sight.

"The remarkable thing is that our dog didn't feed the kid only once. Since then, she has been feeding the goat kid milk every day and treats it like one of her own offspring. The dog has now become the true mother of the kid, providing it with both protection and nourishment," said Shantabai.

Now wherever the dog goes, the goat kid follows behind. The goat kid feels safer near the dog than with its own mother. In these times, when often humanity seems to have lost its way, this loving act by an animal has taught a great lesson of kindness and love. This example of empathy and unconditional love among animals have been highlighted by animal lovers, journalists, and ordinary citizens have welcomed this incident.

"We were moved by the affection shown by the dog. This incident is inspiring for everyone," said Shivaji Gharal, a neighbour of Shantabai. Meanwhile, this incident has sparked a discussion about sensitivity towards animals, and people from the surrounding area have started coming to Shantabai's house to see the dog and the goat kid.