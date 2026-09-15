ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Mother’s Blessing Woven In Silk: Kashi Artisan Creates Portrait For PM Modi As A Birthday Gift

Varanasi/Siddharthnagar: For years, one of the most cherished moments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday probably was seeking the blessings of his mother, Heeraben Modi. Following her death, the deeply personal ritual that must be living only in memory, has been recreated this year by a Kashi artisan painstakingly, thread by thread through rich handloom heritage.

Master weaver Sarvesh Kumar Srivastava has created a silk portrait showing Heeraben placing her hand in blessing over her son. Intended as a birthday gift for the Prime Minister, the portrait brings alive a son’s memories, a mother’s affection, woven with Varanasi’s centuries-old tradition.

According to Srivastava, the design draws inspiration from an ancient technique known as ‘Uchand Kala’, which he claims dates back to the time of Lord Ram. Made entirely with pure Indian silk threads, the portrait took nearly one-and-a-half months to complete. “This entire piece has been created without using machine, every part of it is made by hand, which requires a lot of time and patience,” Srivastava said.

He worked with two other artisans to complete the portrait, which will be sent to the Prime Minister as a special birthday gift on September 17. The image captures Heeraben with her hand raised over her son's head.

Priced at Rs 25,000, the portrait has been designed as a wall hanging and can be displayed at any place in the home. Srivastava said the design has already attracted a few orders.