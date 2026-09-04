A Mother Beyond Blood: Assam Royal Descendant Remembers His ‘Dhai’ Shaku Bai, Unveils Her Statue
At 83, royal descendant Amarendra Narayan Dev unveiled a statue of Shaku Bai, the ‘dhai’ who raised him after his mother died, reports Prabin Baruah.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 4:10 PM IST
Mangaldoi (Assam): Amarendra Narayan Dev was only seven months old when he lost his mother. He was too young to understand the loss, but another woman stepped into the emptiness it left behind. Her name was Shaku Bai.
She was his ‘dhai’ - a woman who nursed him, cared for him and remained by his side through his childhood. She may not have been his biological mother, but to the infant who grew up in her arms, she was everything a mother could be.
More than eight decades later, Dev has ensured that the woman who raised him will not be forgotten.
On his 83rd birthday last Tuesday, the member of Assam’s Darrangi Koch royal family unveiled a statue of Shaku Bai at the family’s tea estate in Mangaldoi. Relatives, well-wishers and dignitaries joined him as he paid a deeply personal tribute to the woman who had shaped his early life.
The statue is not merely a memorial. It is the expression of a son’s gratitude, a thank-you that remained in his heart long after the woman who cared for him was gone.
The word ‘dhai’ carries a meaning that is difficult to convey through its English equivalents, such as wet nurse or nursemaid. In many Indian families, particularly in earlier generations, a dhai was much more than a caretaker. She fed the child, put the child to sleep, watched over every illness and fear, and often became a second mother in the truest sense.
Such women were also an important part of royal households. Entrusted with the care of young children, they frequently formed bonds that lasted well beyond childhood. Shaku Bai shared such a bond with Dev, nurturing him from infancy until his teenage years.
By placing her statue on the family estate, Dev has given public recognition to a relationship that often remains confined to private memories.
Statues are usually built for rulers, freedom fighters, politicians or social reformers. A woman like Shaku Bai, who spent her life caring for a child within the walls of a home, rarely finds a place in public memory.
People who attended the unveiling appreciated Dev for giving his dhai the recognition she deserved. The occasion also brought home a truth that many families know that a mother is not always someone connected by blood. She can also be the woman who feeds a child, comforts him and stands beside him through his most vulnerable years.
By installing the statue, the 83-year-old royal descendant has ensured that Shaku Bai’s name will not disappear with time. His act is also a reminder to others not to forget the people whose care and sacrifices shaped their lives.
To Amarendra Narayan Dev, Shaku Bai was much more than a dhai. After he lost his mother, she stepped into that empty space and raised him as her own.
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