ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Mother Beyond Blood: Assam Royal Descendant Remembers His ‘Dhai’ Shaku Bai, Unveils Her Statue

Mangaldoi (Assam): Amarendra Narayan Dev was only seven months old when he lost his mother. He was too young to understand the loss, but another woman stepped into the emptiness it left behind. Her name was Shaku Bai.

She was his ‘dhai’ - a woman who nursed him, cared for him and remained by his side through his childhood. She may not have been his biological mother, but to the infant who grew up in her arms, she was everything a mother could be.

More than eight decades later, Dev has ensured that the woman who raised him will not be forgotten.

Relatives, well-wishers and dignitaries gathered at the unveiling ceremony (ETV Bharat)

On his 83rd birthday last Tuesday, the member of Assam’s Darrangi Koch royal family unveiled a statue of Shaku Bai at the family’s tea estate in Mangaldoi. Relatives, well-wishers and dignitaries joined him as he paid a deeply personal tribute to the woman who had shaped his early life.

The statue is not merely a memorial. It is the expression of a son’s gratitude, a thank-you that remained in his heart long after the woman who cared for him was gone.