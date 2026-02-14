Married Against All Odds: Belagavi Man Stands By Wife’s Side Through 11-Year Battle With Cancer
Published : February 14, 2026 at 6:55 PM IST
Belagavi: Most love stories begin with dreams of the future - of building a family and growing old together. But some couples choose to marry even when they are unsure how long their time together will last.
Vishnu, a resident of Bendwad in Rayabhaga taluk, married Lakshmi, a native of Gokak Falls, at a time when she had been diagnosed with blood cancer. Doctors had told him that there was no certainty about how long she would live. Despite the prognosis, Vishnu chose to stand by her. Today, 11 years later, the couple continues to live together in a small but warm home in Belagavi.
Hospital visits are a regular part of their lives. They continue to struggle with Lakshmi’s illness, yet they remain committed to each other and spend their time teaching children in their neighbourhood.
In conversation with ETV Bharat, Vishnu recalled that Lakshmi was diagnosed with cancer two years before their marriage. At the time, their relationship was still evolving. Both came from humble backgrounds, had completed their PUC, and worked at the same private firm in Ramadurga in 2009. It was during this period that Lakshmi realised her feelings for Vishnu and proposed to him.
Like many couples, they had concerns about finances and caste differences. Vishnu initially hesitated but agreed to continue the relationship with the understanding that it would eventually lead to marriage.
Vishnu was working at a call centre in Pune when he learned about Lakshmi’s diagnosis. He returned to Belagavi to be with her. Lakshmi, however, tried to distance herself and urged him to marry someone else. Vishnu refused to leave her and decided to continue the relationship.
On October 10, 2014, the two got married at the Kapileshwar Temple in Belagavi. Their families opposed the union, but colleagues from their workplace organised the ceremony. Lakshmi’s father and sister attended the wedding.
After marriage Lakshmi underwent surgery and treatment at KLE Hospital in Belagavi and HCG Cancer Hospital in Hubballi. Although doctors removed the cancer, they advised the couple against having children, as long-term survival could not be guaranteed.
So far, Lakshmi’s treatment has cost the couple nearly Rs 15 lakh. Vishnu said she undergoes BCR-ABL testing every four months in Hubballi, along with periodic consultations in Belagavi. While some medicines are subsidised, several treatment-related expenses continue.
Vishnu has appealed to the government to ensure decentralised availability of cancer medicines and better accommodation facilities for patients who travel for chemotherapy and radiation.
Over the years, the couple has received support from former Chikkapet MLA R. V. Devaraj, who helped them secure housing in a slum apartment. Actor Puneeth Rajkumar also appreciated their story and invited them to participate in the television programme Family Power, a reality show for families.
Despite the ongoing treatment, Vishnu and Lakshmi focus on community service. From their home, they provide free tuition to children in the slum and train them in various activities. With support from donors, they distribute clothes, books and footwear. Every Sunday, they organise local outings for the children.
The couple has also been involved in civic efforts, advocating for access to clean drinking water, better roads and basic infrastructure in their area.
While Lakshmi continues her treatment, she has encouraged Vishnu to consider remarriage due to her health condition. However, Vishnu has refused. For him, marriage means standing by the person he loves through every circumstance.
An admirer of Swami Vivekananda and Puneeth Rajkumar, Vishnu balances his private job with caregiving and community service.
