Married Against All Odds: Belagavi Man Stands By Wife’s Side Through 11-Year Battle With Cancer

Belagavi: Most love stories begin with dreams of the future - of building a family and growing old together. But some couples choose to marry even when they are unsure how long their time together will last.

Vishnu, a resident of Bendwad in Rayabhaga taluk, married Lakshmi, a native of Gokak Falls, at a time when she had been diagnosed with blood cancer. Doctors had told him that there was no certainty about how long she would live. Despite the prognosis, Vishnu chose to stand by her. Today, 11 years later, the couple continues to live together in a small but warm home in Belagavi.

Hospital visits are a regular part of their lives. They continue to struggle with Lakshmi’s illness, yet they remain committed to each other and spend their time teaching children in their neighbourhood.

In conversation with ETV Bharat, Vishnu recalled that Lakshmi was diagnosed with cancer two years before their marriage. At the time, their relationship was still evolving. Both came from humble backgrounds, had completed their PUC, and worked at the same private firm in Ramadurga in 2009. It was during this period that Lakshmi realised her feelings for Vishnu and proposed to him.

Vishnu is a native of Bendawad in Rayabhaga taluk, and Lakshmi hails from Gokak Falls (ETV Bharat)

Like many couples, they had concerns about finances and caste differences. Vishnu initially hesitated but agreed to continue the relationship with the understanding that it would eventually lead to marriage.

Vishnu was working at a call centre in Pune when he learned about Lakshmi’s diagnosis. He returned to Belagavi to be with her. Lakshmi, however, tried to distance herself and urged him to marry someone else. Vishnu refused to leave her and decided to continue the relationship.