A Life Devoted To Sanskrit With An Indomitable Spirit Of Scholarship
With his legs rendered immobile, Pranab Goswami continues to run a Sanskrit traditional language institute at a remote location.
Published : December 31, 2025 at 2:19 PM IST
Guwahati: Defying physical disability with an indomitable spirit of scholarship stands Sanskrit scholar Pranab Goswami. He is a man who has devoted his entire life to pursue knowledge while overcoming the odds. Residing in a remote and rugged hill area, he continues his lifelong dedication to learning Sanskrit. He has refused to surrender to challenges that would deter many.
A specially abled bachelor in his mid-60s, Pranab Goswami runs a Sanskrit traditional learning institution in Guwahati. His legs were rendered immobile due to polio, forcing him to depend entirely on his hands for daily activities.
Although the advent of modern teaching modules has seen the Assam government shutting down madrasas and Sanskrit traditional learning institutions, Goswami has not abandoned his scholarly mission. His students that used to be around 70 in the past, have come down to three or four, but he never turns away anyone willing to learn.
It has been more than six decades during which he has lived without depending on anyone's assistance. The Pragjyotishpur Sanskrit Vidyapeeth on Navagraha hill in Guwahati is his workplace and shelter.
Having lived a life of solitude for decades, Goswami has chosen books, Sanskrit studies and Astrology as his constant companions. Many people come to him seeking his guidance to resolve personal problems, and Goswami, seated on the veranda of a dilapidated and decaying house, offers his counsel and solutions. A broken bed placed in the veranda of a crumbling hut serves as his shelter.
The traditional learning institute is located within the historically significant Navagraha temple complex in the heart of Guwahati lacks electricity, drinking water, proper communication facilities and even an accessible road. Yet, this neglected institution remains his entire world.
While there are no regular students at present, a handful still come to learn. The traditional learning institute is virtually defunct, and the area is plagued by monkey menace.
Despite these hardships, Goswami harbours no sense of regret. He told ETV Bharat, "In recent times, interest in the Sanskrit language among the younger generation has declined. Earlier, the institution had hostel facilities for students, but today, those are mere memories. The hostel buildings have now fallen into ruin."
Goswami joined the institution as a student in 1978 and earned degrees in Sanskrit while specialising in grammar, Nyaya Shastra, Sankhya philosophy, and Astrology. Later, he joined the same institution as a teacher and assumed the charge of Principal in 1992. The traditional learning institute once offered degrees such as Praveshika, Madhyama and Shastri in Sanskrit.
Reaching the institution requires navigating steep, uneven hilly paths. In such harsh and neglected conditions, this specially abled scholar continues his silent, solitary devotion to Sanskrit. Goswami survives on water, milk and fruits. Though living in the heart of a bustling city, he leads a life akin to that of a man marooned on an unknown island.
