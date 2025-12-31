ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Life Devoted To Sanskrit With An Indomitable Spirit Of Scholarship

Guwahati: Defying physical disability with an indomitable spirit of scholarship stands Sanskrit scholar Pranab Goswami. He is a man who has devoted his entire life to pursue knowledge while overcoming the odds. Residing in a remote and rugged hill area, he continues his lifelong dedication to learning Sanskrit. He has refused to surrender to challenges that would deter many.

A specially abled bachelor in his mid-60s, Pranab Goswami runs a Sanskrit traditional learning institution in Guwahati. His legs were rendered immobile due to polio, forcing him to depend entirely on his hands for daily activities.

Although the advent of modern teaching modules has seen the Assam government shutting down madrasas and Sanskrit traditional learning institutions, Goswami has not abandoned his scholarly mission. His students that used to be around 70 in the past, have come down to three or four, but he never turns away anyone willing to learn.

Sanskrit scholar Pranab Goswami (ETV Bharat)

It has been more than six decades during which he has lived without depending on anyone's assistance. The Pragjyotishpur Sanskrit Vidyapeeth on Navagraha hill in Guwahati is his workplace and shelter.