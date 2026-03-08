Women's Day 2026 | A Life Devoted To Remote Village In Melghat
Gumfa Nerkar moved to Jarida in 1982 to work as an Anganwadi worker for the next 37 years and has stayed on even after retirement
Published : March 8, 2026 at 7:28 PM IST
Amravati: A job in Melghat is considered challenging because of its remote location, accessibility issues, lack of basic amenities and difficult living conditions. But Gumfa Bajirao Nerkar moved here to establish a lifelong connection with Jarida village, located in a remote corner of Melghat. She is popularly known as 'Juni Bai', and the people acknowledge her contribution to their lives.
Originally a resident of Amravati, Gumfa moved to Jarida in Chikhaldara taluka in 1982 to work as an Anganwadi worker for the next 37 years. Even after her retirement in 2018, she maintains her connection with the village and continues to live there.
No one addresses her by her real name, and she is just known as Juni Anganwadi Bai. This new identity is the human capital that she has earned in the last 44 years.
"When I came to Jarida as an Anganwadi worker, there was no electricity, no road and no facility to grind grains in the village. At that time, I got a salary of Rs. 125 per month. I had to go 5 km away to get my grains ground into flour. Sometimes, if I wanted to go to Amravati, I had to walk 10 km to Bhaisedeyi in Madhya Pradesh, from where I could get a bus. Sometimes, I had to travel by a truck of the Forest Department or a Chhakda (an improvised motorcycle) to reach Bhaisedeyi," she recalled while pointing out that at that time there was no kerosene and cooking was done on wood.
She blended into that environment where people were even scared to get their children vaccinated on account of a lack of awareness about health.
"When trucks arrived in the village to carry out vaccination, the doors of many houses were shut. Women and children were literally hidden. At that time, I used to go from house to house explaining things to the women. Sometimes I would pick up sleeping children and bring them for vaccination," she said.
Talking about her experience at the Anganwadi, she said, “Since children did not come to the Anganwadi, dried rice was taken to their homes and given to them to eat. Since there was nothing to add to tea in the village, I used to make tea by extracting jaggery from dried rice."
The majority of the villagers have grown up under her care and presently their grandchildren are going to the Anganwadi.
"I feel satisfied seeing this," said Gumfa, who had lost her husband to cancer and son to a liver ailment. After such difficult times, she did not leave the village.
Although she has relatives in Amravati, her heart still resides in the forests of Melghat and among the villagers. She has given away the small farm that her husband had bought in instalments in the Bairagad area of Dharani taluka. The money she got from the sale is her livelihood.
The people in the village refer to her as aunt or old lady. They take care to make her life comfortable by sending her food during festivals or taking her to the Sub-district Hospital in Churni on their two-wheelers for treatment. She is invited to prepare food at the houses of the villagers on special occasions. "The villagers especially like the vegetables I make," she said while pointing out that Jarida is her home.
“I will not leave this village until my last breath," she said.
