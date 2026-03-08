ETV Bharat / offbeat

Women's Day 2026 | A Life Devoted To Remote Village In Melghat

Amravati: A job in Melghat is considered challenging because of its remote location, accessibility issues, lack of basic amenities and difficult living conditions. But Gumfa Bajirao Nerkar moved here to establish a lifelong connection with Jarida village, located in a remote corner of ​​Melghat. She is popularly known as 'Juni Bai', and the people acknowledge her contribution to their lives.

Originally a resident of Amravati, Gumfa moved to Jarida in Chikhaldara taluka in 1982 to work as an Anganwadi worker for the next 37 years. Even after her retirement in 2018, she maintains her connection with the village and continues to live there.

No one addresses her by her real name, and she is just known as Juni Anganwadi Bai. This new identity is the human capital that she has earned in the last 44 years.

Gumfa Bajirao Nerkar (ETV Bharat)

"When I came to Jarida as an Anganwadi worker, there was no electricity, no road and no facility to grind grains in the village. At that time, I got a salary of Rs. 125 per month. I had to go 5 km away to get my grains ground into flour. Sometimes, if I wanted to go to Amravati, I had to walk 10 km to Bhaisedeyi in Madhya Pradesh, from where I could get a bus. Sometimes, I had to travel by a truck of the Forest Department or a Chhakda (an improvised motorcycle) to reach Bhaisedeyi," she recalled while pointing out that at that time there was no kerosene and cooking was done on wood.