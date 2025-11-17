ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Life Dedicated To Promotion And Propagation Of Sanskrit

Varanasi: Dr Saroj Pandey has been leading a life dedicated to the ancient language of Sanskrit. This 45-year-old has taught the language to hundreds of foreign and Indian disciples over the last decade and a half. Many of his students have earned prestigious Sanskrit titles,0 including that of Acharya. His home is often crowded with his students.

Dr Pandey speaks Sanskrit fluently even in everyday life. He also has a thorough knowledge of several religious texts, including the Hindu Vedas and Upanishads. These are the texts he teaches to his students as well. During the COVID-19 lockdown, he took his teaching to the next level by starting online tutorials for his students living outside Varanasi.

He related that one of his students introduced him to the Brazilian citizen Jonas Massetti, who learnt from him and is now known as Acharya Vishwanath. Acharya Vishwanath teaches Sanskrit to many students in Brazil and has several students who are working full-time to promote Sanskrit throughout the world.

Dr Pandey's home has earned the reputation of being a Sanskrit school where numerous students come daily to learn the language. In addition to his daily tutorials in person, he teaches foreign students online for a couple of hours every evening.

His disciples, especially in the United States and Brazil, are now fluent in Sanskrit, and many of them are using the language in their daily lives. His efforts to promote Sanskrit are now bearing fruit across the globe.

He told ETV Bharat that foreigners are passionate about Sanskrit. He said that he first taught Sanskrit to Acharya Vishwanath, who later expressed his desire that Dr Pandey teach Sanskrit to his students, which the latter accepted.

An interesting aspect of Dr Pandey's teaching is that he facilitates Sanskrit conversations by communicating with his students in the language. He disclosed that several of his students have started giving sermons in Sanskrit. These foreigners are attired in traditional Indian apparel and speak Sanskrit like the well-conversed students of Kashi.