A Life Dedicated To Martial Arts And Youth Empowerment

Jammikunta: Even at the age of 60, Master Sunkari Yadaiya of Jammikunta continues to amaze people with his powerful karate kicks and dedication to martial arts. He has capped his personal achievements with an unwavering commitment to training poor and underprivileged children free of cost. This has earned him immense respect across the region.

Yadaiya has been providing free karate training to students from economically weaker sections for several years through his Dragon Martial Arts Academy. He teaches them self-defence and supports them in their quest for earning their karate belts, often bearing the expenses himself. In an inspiring journey spanning 45 years, he has trained thousands of students underlining a remarkable contribution to martial arts and youth empowerment.

Yadaiya’s passion for Karate began in 1978 when he was in Class 9. What started as a schoolboy's interest gradually turned into a lifelong mission. Alongside his training, he earlier worked as a physical education teacher in private schools, balancing his profession with his love for martial arts.

Over the years, he has trained thousands of students, especially girls, believing that self-defence is essential for their safety and confidence. On behalf of the government, Yadaiya has been providing karate training to girls in Scheduled castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Caste hostels, Zilla Parishad High Schools and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas. Many of his students have gone on to participate in district and state-level competitions, bringing pride to their institutions and families.