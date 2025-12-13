A Life Dedicated To Martial Arts And Youth Empowerment
60-year-old Master Sunkari Yadaiya continues to amaze people with his powerful karate kicks and unwavering commitment to training poor and underprivileged children free of cost
Published : December 13, 2025 at 4:58 PM IST
Jammikunta: Even at the age of 60, Master Sunkari Yadaiya of Jammikunta continues to amaze people with his powerful karate kicks and dedication to martial arts. He has capped his personal achievements with an unwavering commitment to training poor and underprivileged children free of cost. This has earned him immense respect across the region.
Yadaiya has been providing free karate training to students from economically weaker sections for several years through his Dragon Martial Arts Academy. He teaches them self-defence and supports them in their quest for earning their karate belts, often bearing the expenses himself. In an inspiring journey spanning 45 years, he has trained thousands of students underlining a remarkable contribution to martial arts and youth empowerment.
Yadaiya’s passion for Karate began in 1978 when he was in Class 9. What started as a schoolboy's interest gradually turned into a lifelong mission. Alongside his training, he earlier worked as a physical education teacher in private schools, balancing his profession with his love for martial arts.
Over the years, he has trained thousands of students, especially girls, believing that self-defence is essential for their safety and confidence. On behalf of the government, Yadaiya has been providing karate training to girls in Scheduled castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Caste hostels, Zilla Parishad High Schools and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas. Many of his students have gone on to participate in district and state-level competitions, bringing pride to their institutions and families.
In recognition of his tireless service, Yadaiya was recently awarded an honorary doctorate by Dr H.R. Rahman, National President of the National Global Women's Rights Trust. The honour was conferred at a programme held at Tapadia Kalabharati in Chhatrapati Sambhajingar in Maharashtra, acknowledging his contribution to women's safety and youth development.
Adding another feather to his cap, Yadaiya entered the Limca Book of Records on November 23. At the Round-up Kicks competition organised by Vithal, founder of Vision Martial Arts Academy at the Saroornagar Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, he performed an astonishing 786 round-up kicks in just 30 minutes. Taekwondo expert M. Jayanth Reddy congratulated him and presented a certificate of appreciation for this extraordinary achievement.
Currently, Yadaiya is also training students in yoga at the Ellanthakunta Zilla Parishad High School under the PM Shri Programme. At an age when many slow down, Yadaiya continues to inspire generations, proving that discipline, service and passion have no age limit.
Read More