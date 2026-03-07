ETV Bharat / offbeat

International Women’s Day: A Life Dedicated To Gymnastics

After shuttling between Gujarat and Haryana, destiny took her to Jammu and Kashmir when she got married to a Jammu based gymnastics coach of national repute Surinder Pal Singh. She went on to join the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council as a coach in 1998 and was posted at Srinagar where she spent three years before moving to Jammu.

"I wanted to play more but unfortunately the injury kept me away. With no proper sports injury rehabilitation facility available, I eventually landed in National Institute of Sports (NIS) and began my journey as a coach from Haryana itself," Krupali said.

Her journey in gymnastics took her from Gujarat to Haryana where she excelled but had to quit the sport due to an injury in her knee.

"I never thought I would land in gymnastics and it will become my career and passion. Having a flexible body and good physique, I kept getting appreciation and help from local coaches that made me a professional gymnast," she told ETV Bharat.

She inherited her love for gymnastics from her father Nagin Bhai Patel who used to run an Akhara (arena) to train the local youth in different sports. Patel wanted his daughter to pursue some sport as well.

Born and brought up in Dharmaj of Anand district in Gujarat, Krupali was inclined towards gymnastics since the age of three and she started training formally at the age of seven.

Her day is spent at the gymnastics academy at Maulana Azad stadium in the heart of Jammu city where does official work besides training the youngsters.

"Having a life partner from the same profession has helped both of us as we think only about gymnastics while at work or being at home. There is hardly a day where we discuss anything else but gymnastics. Our thoughts and discussion revolve around how our students can improve and excel in the field," she shared.

Besides being a gymnastics coach, her husband retired as Manager at Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council. He continues to train the youth every now and then.

The couple has given dozens of gymnasts of international repute to Jammu and Kashmir as well as India. More than three dozen of their trainees have participated in Asian and World level tourneys and events getting good ranks. Their portegees have bagged hundreds of medals at national level. One of them,Muskan, was crowned the national champion recently.



But amid the busy schedule, she rues having missed out on her own children. "I will regret it throughout my life that we haven't been able to give time to our kids who are now studying outside Jammu and Kashmir. Beyond our family, I don't have a big friend circle here and the few I have are from among my in-laws. Balancing personal and professional life wouldn’t have been possible without the unconditional support from my in-laws and my husbandshe said.

She was awarded the Arjuna award in 1989 for her contribution in the field of gymnastics. This was followed by the Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel award by the Gujarat government. Her contribution has been well recognized by the Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir governments as well. Krupali’s name has been featured twice in the Limca Book of Records. She was also among the ‘Ten Outstanding Youth Icons’ of the country.

Her expertise is being utilized in both Jammu and Kashmir regions. "Gymnastics was very popular in Kashmir before the 1990s but it somehow disappeared afterwards. We are again trying to attract the youth towards the game and are holding camps as well. Last year one such national level camp was organised in Srinagar where a coach from Azerbaijan was called to train the youth. Gymnastics is a tough sport. Many people backtrack because of hard training and reservations about the costume but it is still gaining attraction in the valley," she claimed.

In her message to the women on the occasion of International Women’s Day, she said, ‘We get to live only once and life should be lived by excelling in whatever field one wants to pursue, whether it is sports, arts, culture, academics or anything else.” She called on the women to give their children a reason to move ahead in life and support them.