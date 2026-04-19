ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Humanoid Robot Sprints To Victory In Beijing, Beating The Human Half-Marathon World Record

Beijing: A humanoid robot that won a half-marathon race for robots in Beijing on Sunday ran faster than the human world record in a show of China's technological leaps. The winner from Honor, a Chinese smartphone maker, completed the 21-kilometer (13-mile) race in 50 minutes and 26 seconds, according to a WeChat post by the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, also known as Beijing E-Town, where the race kicked off.

That was faster than the human world record holder, Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo, who finished the same distance in about 57 minutes in March at the Lisbon road race. The performance by the robot marked a significant step forward from last year's inaugural race, during which the winning robot finished in 2 hours, 40 minutes and 42 seconds.

A robot crashes against a board after crossing the finish line in the Beijing E-Town Half Marathon and Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon held in the outskirts of Beijing, Sunday, April 19, 2026. (AP)

But the race wasn’t without hiccups — one robot fell flat at the start line, another bumped into a barrier. Beijing E-Town said about 40% of the robots navigated the course autonomously, while the others were remotely controlled.