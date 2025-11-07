A House of Dolls: Lifelong Collection of Ujjwal Sardar That Preserves Unknown Stories Of Heritage And Culture
Ujjwal Sardar's unique collection of close to 3,500 dolls from across the globe tell unknown stories of heritage, culture and art deeply rooted in tradition.
Published : November 7, 2025 at 2:03 PM IST
By Sudip Dey & Nabanita Duttgupta
Kolkata/Hyderabad: "Life is short, take the trip, eat the cake, start the dollhouse." Ujjwal Sardar has literally lived this adage at his Kalyanpur home in Baruipur, South 24 Parganas. Collecting hundreds of dolls from across India and beyond, he has transformed his home into a miniature museum of global diversity and nostalgia.
Each doll is dressed in a different costume, tells the story of a place, a culture, or a childhood memory. They are of various sizes. While some are made of clay, wood or cloth, there are many made of porcelain.
"I have been fond of dolls since childhood. I grew up in a closely-knit family and whenever my relatives left for some destination, I would insist that they bring dolls from that place. And they would oblige," recalls Ujjwal. Gradually, his collection of dolls grew to an extent that it transformed into a museum.
A meritorious student of Baruipur High School, Ujjwal, now 35, later studied history and is a researcher by profession. His research work focuses on the regional history of South 24 Parganas. He has also studied dolls from different parts of the same district. However, his major research subject is economic and social history of the Sundarbans.
"My collection includes folk dolls from different states of India. I also have some that represent the traditions and cultures of different countries. One of the oldest collections is century-old porcelain dolls, which were usually given as wedding gifts to minor girls in the 19th and 20th centuries in India. Though the theme was Indian, they were made in countries like Japan and Germany," says Ujjwal who also has dolls made of indigenous 'Calcutta Pottery'.
The list of dolls in his collection includes trick dolls, bride and groom dolls, neck-swinging dolls, swinging dolls, chariot dolls, and flattened dolls - some made of clay, some in wood, stone or metal.
A majority of dolls in his museum include those from Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya and Nagaland. "I also have Japanese Kakeshi and Daruma dolls (Prime Minister Narendra Modi was recently gifted with these dolls during his recent visit to Japan), dolls from the indigenous people of the Serengeti Valley in Africa, and Norwegian trolling dolls. My museum has dolls from 65-66 countries. There are Chinese terracotta soldiers, British Royal Army dolls, and those from Italy, Germany, France, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Israel and Malaysia. I also have a tape doll from Bangladesh," says Ujjwal with a smile.
Ujjwal's love for dolls grew gradually when he realised that dolls are not just toys. "Dolls from each place tell many unknown things about the social philosophy of that place, so I am fascinated," he adds.
For him doll is not just a four-alphabet word meant to amuse. "Each doll is a life for me. Which is why I do not mind even if they have to be fetched at expensive prices. Even Indian wooden dolls are expensive. Those from Krishnanagar are more expensive, so are the ones related to real life."
Any place he visits, Ujjwal makes it a point to look for the dolls unique to the area. "I did not miss an opportunity to find dolls even when I went on a honeymoon with my newly-married wife. Thankfully she supports me to pursue this passion or you can call it an addiction," he says with a giggle. The couple together hunts for dolls and gets them bagful.
Seeing this love for Ujjwal's dolls, people started gifting him. Recalling a meeting with PC Sarkar (Junior), he says Sarkar loved him very much. He had said, "I am a person who enjoys entertainment. Ujjwal entertains me. That is why I love him so much."
There was also an instance when someone from Tamluk wanted to send Ujjwal a doll through post. But instead, Ujjwal reached him to collect the doll. "I wanted to bring it myself. Because this is love of people. Strangers have also sent me dolls and it gives me a lot of satisfaction," he says with humility.
Also Read: