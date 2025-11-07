ETV Bharat / offbeat

A House of Dolls: Lifelong Collection of Ujjwal Sardar That Preserves Unknown Stories Of Heritage And Culture

By Sudip Dey & Nabanita Duttgupta

Kolkata/Hyderabad: "Life is short, take the trip, eat the cake, start the dollhouse." Ujjwal Sardar has literally lived this adage at his Kalyanpur home in Baruipur, South 24 Parganas. Collecting hundreds of dolls from across India and beyond, he has transformed his home into a miniature museum of global diversity and nostalgia.

Each doll is dressed in a different costume, tells the story of a place, a culture, or a childhood memory. They are of various sizes. While some are made of clay, wood or cloth, there are many made of porcelain.

A House of Dolls: Lifelong Collection of Ujjwal Sardar That Preserve Unknown Stories Of Heritage And Culture (ETV Bharat)

"I have been fond of dolls since childhood. I grew up in a closely-knit family and whenever my relatives left for some destination, I would insist that they bring dolls from that place. And they would oblige," recalls Ujjwal. Gradually, his collection of dolls grew to an extent that it transformed into a museum.

A meritorious student of Baruipur High School, Ujjwal, now 35, later studied history and is a researcher by profession. His research work focuses on the regional history of South 24 Parganas. He has also studied dolls from different parts of the same district. However, his major research subject is economic and social history of the Sundarbans.

"My collection includes folk dolls from different states of India. I also have some that represent the traditions and cultures of different countries. One of the oldest collections is century-old porcelain dolls, which were usually given as wedding gifts to minor girls in the 19th and 20th centuries in India. Though the theme was Indian, they were made in countries like Japan and Germany," says Ujjwal who also has dolls made of indigenous 'Calcutta Pottery'.