ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Healthy Happy New Year From Rajasthan: Revellers Shun Alcohol, Welcome 2026 With One Lakh Liters Of Milk

Revellers Shun Alcohol, Welcome 2026 With One Lakh Liters Milk In Rajasthan ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: In a healthy change to celebrate new year, a massive one lakh liters of milk were distributed across Rajasthan capital Jaipur to ring in the new year 2026 away from alcohol. The New Year celebrations in the pink city began with a special message. At over 200 locations across the city, approximately one lakh liters of milk were distributed, conveying the message to start the New Year with milk, not alcohol. The milk was distributed on New Year's Eve, by the Rajasthan Youth Students Organization and the Indian Asthma Care Society at the Rajasthan University gate. Thousands of people, from young to old, participated in the program. Revellers Shun Alcohol, Welcome 2026 With One Lakh Liters Milk In Rajasthan (ETV Bharat) Additional Police Commissioner Rajiv Pachar said that the milk distribution program at the Rajasthan University gate was highly commendable. “It also sends the message to start the New Year with milk instead of alcohol”. The police officer urged people not to create disturbances while intoxicated on New Year's Day.