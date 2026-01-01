A Healthy Happy New Year From Rajasthan: Revellers Shun Alcohol, Welcome 2026 With One Lakh Liters Of Milk
The milk was distributed at 200 locations across the pink city to convey a message to shun alcohol for a change.
Published : January 1, 2026 at 1:28 PM IST
Jaipur: In a healthy change to celebrate new year, a massive one lakh liters of milk were distributed across Rajasthan capital Jaipur to ring in the new year 2026 away from alcohol.
The New Year celebrations in the pink city began with a special message. At over 200 locations across the city, approximately one lakh liters of milk were distributed, conveying the message to start the New Year with milk, not alcohol. The milk was distributed on New Year's Eve, by the Rajasthan Youth Students Organization and the Indian Asthma Care Society at the Rajasthan University gate. Thousands of people, from young to old, participated in the program.
Additional Police Commissioner Rajiv Pachar said that the milk distribution program at the Rajasthan University gate was highly commendable. “It also sends the message to start the New Year with milk instead of alcohol”. The police officer urged people not to create disturbances while intoxicated on New Year's Day.
“For the New Year to be auspicious for everyone, it is essential to have a good start from the very first day. If anyone breaks the law or creates a disturbance, the police will take strict action. Wishing all Jaipur residents a Happy New Year”.
According to Dharamveer Katewa, secretary of the Indian Asthma Care Society, the message conveyed through the milk distribution was to start the New Year on a healthy note. He said that the campaign was started in 2003 at the Rajasthan University gate when on New Year's Eve 500 liters of milk was distributed among the revellers.
“It has grown over the years and now involves 8000 liters of milk. In addition, milk distribution programs were organized at more than 200 locations across Jaipur city,” he said.
According to asthma expert Dr Virendra Singh, people should start the New Year with milk, not alcohol. “Protecting one's body is every person's birthright. Alcohol is destructive to the body. Alcohol should never be consumed. On New Year's Eve, the message to start the New Year with milk is given to people by distributing milk at the Rajasthan University gate”.
