A Hanuman Temple Where Train Sirens Are Sounded As Reverence
The Rail Wale Hanuman Ji Temple at Bharatpur has come to be known as a unique symbol of faith, miracles and tradition.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST|
Updated : April 2, 2026 at 6:52 PM IST
Bharatpur: Indian subcontinent is full of shrines with interesting anecdotes around them. One such shrine stands in Sewar area of Bharatpur where train drivers sound their sirens as a mark of reverence to a Hanuman temple located next to the railway lines. The temple is known by the name of Rail Wale Hanuman Ji.
The locals relate that decades ago when attempts were being made to remove the statue of the deity while the railway tracks were being laid, the work was repeatedly interrupted. Ultimately the officials had to reroute the tracks. Since then, this temple has come to be known as a unique symbol of faith, miracles and tradition.
Temple priest Anoop Krishna Shastri explained that the statue of Hanuman here is very ancient and self manifested. “According to local beliefs, the statue appeared from the ground on its own. When work began on laying railway lines in this area, officials attempted to remove the statue, but each time the work was obstructed. Despite numerous attempts, the statue could not be removed, and construction work was repeatedly halted. It is said that railway officials eventually abandoned the idea of removing the statue and simply rerouted the railway tracks,” he related.
The priest said this place became famous as the Rail Wale Hanuman Ji Temple and even today the incident remains a source of faith for people. He said the most unique tradition of this temple is that every train passing through proceeds only after blowing its horn. “This is considered a means of expressing devotion to Lord Hanuman,” he said.
Local devotee Pankaj Mali added that if a train attempts to pass without blowing its horn, it encounters a technical fault or some other problem.
Mali said, “According to the stories narrated by the elders, when the railway line was being laid, there were repeated disruptions. Consequently, officials bent the railway line to protect the temple.”
Another popular belief associated with the temple is that heavy hailstorms never occur within a radius of approximately 20 km of the temple. People say that hail does fall but it is small in size and does not harm crops. The villagers attribute this to the blessings of Lord Hanuman and believe that because of him, the area remains protected from major natural disasters.
The people also claim that no major illness affects the area around this temple and every sincere wish made by the devotees is fulfilled. People come here from far and wide seeking employment, relief from illness and solutions to family problems. The locals claim that no one's wish has ever gone unfulfilled.
The temple saw special prayers, bhajans and kirtans along with distribution of prasad on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Thursday.