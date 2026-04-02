ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Hanuman Temple Where Train Sirens Are Sounded As Reverence

Bharatpur: Indian subcontinent is full of shrines with interesting anecdotes around them. One such shrine stands in Sewar area of Bharatpur where train drivers sound their sirens as a mark of reverence to a Hanuman temple located next to the railway lines. The temple is known by the name of Rail Wale Hanuman Ji.

The locals relate that decades ago when attempts were being made to remove the statue of the deity while the railway tracks were being laid, the work was repeatedly interrupted. Ultimately the officials had to reroute the tracks. Since then, this temple has come to be known as a unique symbol of faith, miracles and tradition.

Temple priest Anoop Krishna Shastri explained that the statue of Hanuman here is very ancient and self manifested. “According to local beliefs, the statue appeared from the ground on its own. When work began on laying railway lines in this area, officials attempted to remove the statue, but each time the work was obstructed. Despite numerous attempts, the statue could not be removed, and construction work was repeatedly halted. It is said that railway officials eventually abandoned the idea of ​​removing the statue and simply rerouted the railway tracks,” he related.

A Hanuman Temple Where Train Sirens Are Sounded As Reverence (ETV Bharat)

The priest said this place became famous as the Rail Wale Hanuman Ji Temple and even today the incident remains a source of faith for people. He said the most unique tradition of this temple is that every train passing through proceeds only after blowing its horn. “This is considered a means of expressing devotion to Lord Hanuman,” he said.