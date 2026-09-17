ETV Bharat / offbeat

5 Doctors In The Making: This Poor Tribal Family From Kandhamal Village In Odisha Has All Children Studying Medicine

Phulbani (Kandhamal): Bursi Pradhan studied only up to Class II, while his wife Anusuya never had the opportunity to attend school. But three of their five children are stepping into medical colleges this year to become doctors. While the eldest has completed MBBS degree, the second child is into the second year of medicine. In a remote village of Odisha’s Kandhamal district, this rare story of achievement has scripted a new narrative where a poor tribal couple Bursi and Anusuya, determined to help the children receive the best of education with their difficult financial condition, has been successful in sending all the five children to pursue medicine.

Belonging to Sikabadi village under Daringbadi block, the five siblings have been successful in beating challenges of a journey steeped in poverty, limited resources and countless hardships. Their achievement has become a source of pride not only for their family but also for the entire region.

"We were deprived of education but we understood its power. No matter how difficult life became, we never allowed financial hardship to interrupt our children's education," say the proud parents.

The eldest son, Bibhishan Pradhan, was the first to qualify and complete his MBBS course at Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in Koraput. He is now undergoing his internship at the same institution. His success opened a new path for his younger siblings. Monalisa Pradhan followed in his footsteps and is currently in the second year of her MBBS course at the same medical college.