A Fair Where Bullock Cart Ride Costs Thousands And People Pay Happily To Relive The Past

Ratlam: The pair of oxen that symbolised India's agriculture gradually moved into oblivion when the modern machines took over the farming operations. One hardly comes across a bullock cart these days. But there are traditional occasions when they make a comeback. One such occasion is a fair at Bibarod village in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam, when the demand for oxen goes up in the area.

The fair is held annually on the new moon day of the month of Magh at the ancient Jain shrine of Lord Adinath in Bibarod village. The event is marked by the old-world charm that is reflected in the wooden giant wheels and merry-go-rounds. The people, particularly those from the Jain community, arrive at the venue on bullock carts.

Since the bullock carts have become very scarce, those visiting the fair on this mode of transport spend up to Rs 5,000 for the 8 km ride that involves covering 4 km to and fro. At the fair, they enjoy rides in the traditional giant wheels and merry-go-rounds.

Mayank Kothari, one of the visitors who took his family to the fair on a bullock cart, said, "The most expensive vehicles are available for transportation, but travelling by a bullock cart for this fair is altogether a different, joyful experience. The bullock cart is a symbol of Lord Rishabhdev, and through this journey, our younger generations also get acquainted with this ancient tradition."

Bherulal Ishwar, Kailash and Ram Mali are some of the other people who arrived at the fair on a bullock cart. Ram Mali pointed out, “The oxen don't have any work all year round except for pulling ropes in the fields. But for this day, oxen and carts are booked months in advance. A bullock cart ride can cost between Rs 4,000 and Rs 5,000 to transport the visitors to the venue.”

This is one of the occasions where one can get to live the past while riding a bullock cart and enjoying the rides on traditional giant wheels and merry-go-rounds.