ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Drinking Party With Cows And Bulls On Diwali: Chhattisgarh Tribals Celebrate Festival Of Lights Their Own Way

Surguja: Away from lighting 'diyas' and bursting firecrackers, a tribal community in Chhattisgarh's Surguja celebrates the festival of lights Diwali in its own way by feeding cows and bulls rice beer 'Hadiya' while also drinking the desi liquor themselves.

The Manjhi community in Mainpat, Surguja is known for their folk traditions and customs. One such custom is on display on Diwali when they worship cows and bulls and feed the livestock rice beer locally known as 'Hadiya'.

A view of a house of Manjhi tribals in Surguja, Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat)

Sohan Nag, a member of the Manjhi community said that the preparations for the ritual begin eight days prior to Diwali by cleaning the house and plastering it with 'chohee', a kind of clay or cow dung. After cleaning the house, a lamp is lit on Diwali day, Nag said.

“After this, everyone eats cucumbers and drinks 'Hadiya'. The next morning, we prepare dal-rice and give Hadiya to the pet cow or bull along with the food."