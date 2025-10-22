ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Drinking Party With Cows And Bulls On Diwali: Chhattisgarh Tribals Celebrate Festival Of Lights Their Own Way

The Manjhi tribals in Surguja feed the livestock with 'Hadiya', a rice beer, which they also drink themselves on Diwali.

Cows and bulls fed with rice beer 'Hadiya' on Diwali in Surguja, Chhattisgarh
Cows and bulls fed with rice beer 'Hadiya' on Diwali in Surguja, Chhattisgarh
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 22, 2025 at 1:06 PM IST

Surguja: Away from lighting 'diyas' and bursting firecrackers, a tribal community in Chhattisgarh's Surguja celebrates the festival of lights Diwali in its own way by feeding cows and bulls rice beer 'Hadiya' while also drinking the desi liquor themselves.

The Manjhi community in Mainpat, Surguja is known for their folk traditions and customs. One such custom is on display on Diwali when they worship cows and bulls and feed the livestock rice beer locally known as 'Hadiya'.

A view of a house of Manjhi tribals in Surguja, Chhattisgarh
A view of a house of Manjhi tribals in Surguja, Chhattisgarh

Sohan Nag, a member of the Manjhi community said that the preparations for the ritual begin eight days prior to Diwali by cleaning the house and plastering it with 'chohee', a kind of clay or cow dung. After cleaning the house, a lamp is lit on Diwali day, Nag said.

“After this, everyone eats cucumbers and drinks 'Hadiya'. The next morning, we prepare dal-rice and give Hadiya to the pet cow or bull along with the food."

Worship of domestic animals

Ram Manjhi, a tribal said that the next morning after Diwali, they clean the cowshed and bathe the cows and bulls and apply oil to them besides burning incense in the shed, and prepare a meal of new corn, new paddy, and new pulses.

“After cooking, we wash the feet of Lakshmi, i.e., the cow, with 'Hadiya' and then give them Hadiya to drink along with the food. We drink the remaining Hadiya," Manjhi said.

Cows and bulls fed with rice beer 'Hadiya' on Diwali in Surguja, Chhattisgarh
Cows and bulls fed with rice beer 'Hadiya' on Diwali in Surguja, Chhattisgarh

What is Hadiya?

Hadiya is also known as rice beer. To make Hadiya, rice is first cooked to which wild herbs are added. Then this mixture is kept covered in an earthen pot. When this mixture ferments for about 5 days, Hadiya is formed. Hadiya is consumed after 24 hours of its preparation.

