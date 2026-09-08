A Different GenZ: Niladri Baithak Connects Puri’s Youth With Jagannath Culture Through Music
Puri’s Niladri Baithak has grown from 15 participants to over 200, bringing young people closer to Jagannath culture through devotional music, reports Shakti Prasad Mishra.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 11:13 AM IST
Puri: Every Saturday afternoon, the serene surroundings of Narendra Sarovar come alive with familiar Jagannath bhajans. Devotional numbers like Megha Malaku Ninde Kalaku, Thaka Mana Chala Jiba, Emiti E Badadande Hata Pati Rahithibi and Mun Ta Badadeulara Para Re fill the air as hundreds of people sing together in devotion.
At the heart of this weekly gathering is a group of young people determined to remain connected to Jagannath culture despite the demands of their professional and personal lives. Dressed in traditional attire, they perform bhajans to the accompaniment of the harmonium, tabla, dhol, guitar and cymbals, lending a deeply spiritual atmosphere to the sacred tank and drawing listeners of all ages.
The gathering has been named ‘Niladri Baithak’ which began around three months ago as a small meeting of 10 to 15 people. Within a short time it has now grown into a weekly congregation attended by more than 200 participants who gather Narendra Chaka every Saturday at 4 pm. The session continues until 7 pm.
The youths are a mix of college teachers, engineers, lawyers, corporate employees and professionals from different fields, who take time out of their weekly schedules to participate. Several established singers and instrumentalists also join the programme time to time.
Although young people form the core of Niladri Baithak, the gathering is open to everyone. Music lovers and devotees from different age groups now participate voluntarily.
“Niladri Baithak is a beautiful programme held at the sacred Narendra Sarovar. Singing bhajans dedicated to Mahaprabhu Jagannath here gives me immense joy. The gathering takes place every Saturday and brings together young people as well as devotees of all ages. Anyone who loves listening to or singing devotional music is welcome. People from different professions are setting aside time to be part of it. For me, it is a wonderful experience,” said participant Santoshi Dash.
The initiative began when a few young residents of Puri created a group on social media and more people gradually joined them. The first Niladri Baithak was held on May 16 with only 10 to 15 participants. The number has since crossed 200, while videos of the musical gathering have reportedly drawn widespread appreciation on social media.
The programme is held once a week so that working professionals and students can attend without disrupting their regular schedules.
Its popularity has also encouraged music and art lovers from across Puri to join. Organisers said people from outside the city have begun contacting them to participate in future gatherings.
For many participants, Niladri Baithak is not merely a musical event. It is also an effort to introduce Generation Z to Jagannath culture and Odisha’s devotional music.
Aryaman Kar, a participant, said he had never received formal training in music but had always been interested in both music and spirituality. “No matter how modern one can be, it cannot replace spirituality. And being modern does not mean we do not carry our spiritual values with us,” he said.
The group performs songs from Jayadeva’s Gita Govinda, popular bhajans sung by legendary Odia singer Bhikari Bal and other compositions associated with Jagannath culture.
“The devotional and emotional atmosphere created here touches everyone. Through Niladri Baithak, we are trying to bring today’s Gen Z closer to spirituality. Young people are responding positively and joining us in increasing numbers,” Kar said.
He believes that an understanding of spirituality and its deeper meaning can also help people cope with mental distress.
The programme is not restricted to Narendra Sarovar. Niladri Baithak has also been organised at times along the Shree Jagannath Temple Parikrama Marg.
Music lover Sarbani Dash said the initiative allows young people to come together and surrender themselves at the feet of Mahaprabhu Jagannath through music. “We perform bhajans associated with the traditions of Jagannath culture. Our objective is to carry this culture forward and encourage more young people to become a part of it,” she said.
For the organisers, the gathering provides a welcome pause from the pressures of everyday life.
“Most young people are busy with their professions. The main purpose of Niladri Baithak is to help them set aside a little time from their hectic lives for Mahaprabhu Jagannath,” said Jagannath devotee Loknath Mahapatra.
“We meet at Narendra Sarovar from 4 pm to 7 pm every Saturday. Most participants currently come from Puri, but people from outside the city are also contacting us and many have already attended,” he added.
Mahapatra said the organisers had not anticipated such an overwhelming response when they began the programme.
“We started Niladri Baithak simply to devote some time to Mahaprabhu. We never imagined that it would become so popular. The appreciation received on social media has encouraged us greatly,” he said.
The growing turnout, he said, also challenges the notion that today’s younger generation is disconnected from faith and tradition. “Gen Z is interested in spirituality. We hope many more young people will join Niladri Baithak in the coming days,” Mahapatra added.
As dusk settles over Narendra Sarovar every Saturday, the sounds of harmonium, drums and hundreds of voices turn the sacred space into a celebration of devotion. For those attending Niladri Baithak, it is three hours away from the rush of daily life, and three hours spent in the company of music, tradition and Mahaprabhu Jagannath.
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