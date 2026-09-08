ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Different GenZ: Niladri Baithak Connects Puri’s Youth With Jagannath Culture Through Music

Puri: Every Saturday afternoon, the serene surroundings of Narendra Sarovar come alive with familiar Jagannath bhajans. Devotional numbers like Megha Malaku Ninde Kalaku, Thaka Mana Chala Jiba, Emiti E Badadande Hata Pati Rahithibi and Mun Ta Badadeulara Para Re fill the air as hundreds of people sing together in devotion.

At the heart of this weekly gathering is a group of young people determined to remain connected to Jagannath culture despite the demands of their professional and personal lives. Dressed in traditional attire, they perform bhajans to the accompaniment of the harmonium, tabla, dhol, guitar and cymbals, lending a deeply spiritual atmosphere to the sacred tank and drawing listeners of all ages.

A Different GenZ: Niladri Baithak Connects Puri’s Youth With Jagannath Culture Through Music (ETV Bharat)

The gathering has been named ‘Niladri Baithak’ which began around three months ago as a small meeting of 10 to 15 people. Within a short time it has now grown into a weekly congregation attended by more than 200 participants who gather Narendra Chaka every Saturday at 4 pm. The session continues until 7 pm.

The youths are a mix of college teachers, engineers, lawyers, corporate employees and professionals from different fields, who take time out of their weekly schedules to participate. Several established singers and instrumentalists also join the programme time to time.

A Different GenZ: Niladri Baithak Connects Puri’s Youth With Jagannath Culture Through Music (ETV Bharat)

Although young people form the core of Niladri Baithak, the gathering is open to everyone. Music lovers and devotees from different age groups now participate voluntarily.

“Niladri Baithak is a beautiful programme held at the sacred Narendra Sarovar. Singing bhajans dedicated to Mahaprabhu Jagannath here gives me immense joy. The gathering takes place every Saturday and brings together young people as well as devotees of all ages. Anyone who loves listening to or singing devotional music is welcome. People from different professions are setting aside time to be part of it. For me, it is a wonderful experience,” said participant Santoshi Dash.

The initiative began when a few young residents of Puri created a group on social media and more people gradually joined them. The first Niladri Baithak was held on May 16 with only 10 to 15 participants. The number has since crossed 200, while videos of the musical gathering have reportedly drawn widespread appreciation on social media.

The programme is held once a week so that working professionals and students can attend without disrupting their regular schedules.

A Different GenZ: Niladri Baithak Connects Puri’s Youth With Jagannath Culture Through Music (ETV Bharat)

Its popularity has also encouraged music and art lovers from across Puri to join. Organisers said people from outside the city have begun contacting them to participate in future gatherings.