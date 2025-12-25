Deshnur Math Stands As A Symbol Of Unity: Blends Hindu And Christian Traditions For Past 72 Years
A Jesuit-run Math in Belagavi district has become a multi-faith centre providing free healthcare, education and shelter to all
Published : December 25, 2025 at 2:26 PM IST
Belagavi: At a time when social divisions based on caste and religion appear to be widening, a unique institution in Deshnur village of Bailhongal taluk in Karnataka's Belagavi district stands as a quiet but powerful symbol of communal harmony.
Known officially as Sri Shanika Arulappanavara Virakta Math, the stone-built shrine was inaugurated on Sankranti in 1976. It has a sanctum similar to a Hindu garbhagriha (the innermost sanctum of a Hindu temple where divine energy resides) with a statue of Jesus Christ placed on the wall facing it.
The centre is described by locals as a temple, a church, a monastery and an ashram. For the past 72 years, it has spread a message that brings together Hindu and Christian practices under one roof. The temple-style church building was inspired by the Arabhavi Duradundeshwara Math.
The Math is distinctive not only in spirit but also in appearance and ritual. Amalnand Swamiji had the structure built in the style of a Hindu temple. The priests wear khavi robes, rudraksha beads and a crucifix. Daily worship is offered both to Jesus Christ and in a sanctum that resembles a Shiva linga in form.
Ash, camphor, incense, bells, conch shells and candles are all used during worship. The temple tower resembles a traditional gopura, topped with a cross. Inside and outside the premises are inscriptions carrying the messages of Jesus, Buddha, Basava, Allama Prabhu, Sarvajna and the Dasas.
Apart from the current head, Father Swamy Menino and a teacher named Peter, almost all residents of the village belong to different faiths. Despite this, villagers say there has never been a dispute related to conversion or religious practices.
The story of the math began in 1947 when a Christian priest, Animanand Swamiji, arrived in Deshnur with the aim of providing education and healthcare to children. He started a public orphanage for poor and abandoned children, initially sheltering four to five children. Free education began in 1953.
An ashram school was opened in Deshnur in 1954 and another in Mohare in 1956. Over time, a gurukul for boys - the Nirmal Balika Ashram for girls and the Sri Kittur Rani Chennamma charitable health centre were established. For many villagers, Animanand Swamiji became a god-like figure because of his selfless service.
After him, the institution was guided by Amalnand Swamiji, Arulanand Swamiji and Shantanand Swamiji. For the past 18 years, it has been led by Father Swamy Menino, who has continued the same tradition.
The Math is known for its free healthcare services. People from across Karnataka, as well as from Goa and Maharashtra, visit the place. Father Menino prepares and distributes herbal medicines free of cost for ailments such as snake and scorpion bites, jaundice, diabetes and kidney stones.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Father Menino said he lives a simple lifestyle. The institution works to provide basic facilities, education and shelter for poor children, said the Father, adding that 12 children are currently housed in the orphanage. "We do not see caste, religion or language. We are Jesuit priests, and wherever we go, we adapt to local traditions, food and culture. Wearing khavi clothes, rudraksha and a crucifix has been our tradition here for 72 years," he said.
Former gram panchayat president Deepakgouda Patil said Deshnur has never seen communal tension. "We celebrate Sankranti, Ramzan and Christmas together. People from nearby villages also visit this place. There is no scope for communal conflict here," he said, adding that an interfaith conference held last year was a success.
Shashidhar Pattar, a former student of the ashram school and now its head teacher, said the institution has transformed thousands of lives. "You can call it math or a church. It is a centre of harmony. Schools, a hospital, a library and an orphanage are run here," he said.
Muslim community leader Basheer Ahmed Mulla echoed the sentiment, saying all festivals are celebrated together. "Whenever we have health problems, we go to the Father for help," he said.
On December 24, the eve of Christmas, a grand procession was taken out through the village streets. Father Menino, along with children from the ashram school and leaders from different communities, participated. Special prayers were held at night, with a large number of participants from the Hindu community. For many, it was a reflection of India’s enduring spirit of unity in diversity.
Also Read