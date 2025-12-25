ETV Bharat / offbeat

Deshnur Math Stands As A Symbol Of Unity: Blends Hindu And Christian Traditions For Past 72 Years ( ETV Bharat )

Belagavi: At a time when social divisions based on caste and religion appear to be widening, a unique institution in Deshnur village of Bailhongal taluk in Karnataka's Belagavi district stands as a quiet but powerful symbol of communal harmony. Known officially as Sri Shanika Arulappanavara Virakta Math, the stone-built shrine was inaugurated on Sankranti in 1976. It has a sanctum similar to a Hindu garbhagriha (the innermost sanctum of a Hindu temple where divine energy resides) with a statue of Jesus Christ placed on the wall facing it. Deshnur Math (ETV Bharat) The centre is described by locals as a temple, a church, a monastery and an ashram. For the past 72 years, it has spread a message that brings together Hindu and Christian practices under one roof. The temple-style church building was inspired by the Arabhavi Duradundeshwara Math. The Math is distinctive not only in spirit but also in appearance and ritual. Amalnand Swamiji had the structure built in the style of a Hindu temple. The priests wear khavi robes, rudraksha beads and a crucifix. Daily worship is offered both to Jesus Christ and in a sanctum that resembles a Shiva linga in form. Christmas celbrations at Deshnur Math (ETV Bharat) Ash, camphor, incense, bells, conch shells and candles are all used during worship. The temple tower resembles a traditional gopura, topped with a cross. Inside and outside the premises are inscriptions carrying the messages of Jesus, Buddha, Basava, Allama Prabhu, Sarvajna and the Dasas. Apart from the current head, Father Swamy Menino and a teacher named Peter, almost all residents of the village belong to different faiths. Despite this, villagers say there has never been a dispute related to conversion or religious practices.