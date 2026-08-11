ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Cut For A Cause: Actress Swapna Pati Donates Hair To Help Cancer Patients Regain Confidence

Bhubaneswar: In the world of films and fashion, an actor’s appearance matters the most, especially in case of women. And when it comes to hair, it remains integral and non-negotiable for actresses, who are usually portrayed with carefully styled mane, maintained and showcased when they pose/act in front of the camera. For 26-year-old Indian actress and model Swapna Pati, however, the value of hair extends far beyond glamour. It may come as a surprise for many, but the star has donated her hair to help make wigs for cancer patients, hoping that a part of her beauty can help someone else rediscover theirs.

She believes it is not just a donation. "Subtly but strongly I wanted to give a message of empathy for patients who lose their hair during cancer treatment and often struggle with their appearance, confidence and emotional well-being," says the actress.

A Cut For A Cause: Actress Swapna Pati Donates Hair To Help Cancer Patients Regain Confidence (ETV Bharat)

She says she had heard a great deal about cancer awareness campaigns, particularly about donating hair. "That was when I began thinking that I would certainly donate mine if I had the opportunity,” Swapna adds.

For an actress and model, cutting off her hair must have been quite a difficult decision. Swapna, however, felt the possibility of helping another woman outweighed concerns about her own appearance.

“Hair and looks certainly have enormous importance in the glamour industry. But I felt that nothing could be more meaningful than using my hair to help someone at such a difficult time. This is a small sacrifice for me. Celebrities who wish to donate their hair for cancer patients should come forward selflessly and help other women regain their confidence and sense of beauty,” she states.

Swapna did not consult her family, friends or colleagues before donating her hair. The thought occurred to her suddenly, and she decided to act on it immediately. Her altered appearance initially left her family and friends surprised and even a little upset. "This apprehension made me take the decision on the spur of the moment," she confides.

Her family members felt sad initially but when she stated her reason, they understood. "Today, my family and friends are proud of me,” she says.