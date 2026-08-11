A Cut For A Cause: Actress Swapna Pati Donates Hair To Help Cancer Patients Regain Confidence
Bikash Kumar Das meets Swapna who hopes her hair donation will encourage others to help cancer patients overcome treatment-related hair loss and rebuild their confidence.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 1:37 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: In the world of films and fashion, an actor’s appearance matters the most, especially in case of women. And when it comes to hair, it remains integral and non-negotiable for actresses, who are usually portrayed with carefully styled mane, maintained and showcased when they pose/act in front of the camera. For 26-year-old Indian actress and model Swapna Pati, however, the value of hair extends far beyond glamour. It may come as a surprise for many, but the star has donated her hair to help make wigs for cancer patients, hoping that a part of her beauty can help someone else rediscover theirs.
She believes it is not just a donation. "Subtly but strongly I wanted to give a message of empathy for patients who lose their hair during cancer treatment and often struggle with their appearance, confidence and emotional well-being," says the actress.
She says she had heard a great deal about cancer awareness campaigns, particularly about donating hair. "That was when I began thinking that I would certainly donate mine if I had the opportunity,” Swapna adds.
For an actress and model, cutting off her hair must have been quite a difficult decision. Swapna, however, felt the possibility of helping another woman outweighed concerns about her own appearance.
“Hair and looks certainly have enormous importance in the glamour industry. But I felt that nothing could be more meaningful than using my hair to help someone at such a difficult time. This is a small sacrifice for me. Celebrities who wish to donate their hair for cancer patients should come forward selflessly and help other women regain their confidence and sense of beauty,” she states.
Swapna did not consult her family, friends or colleagues before donating her hair. The thought occurred to her suddenly, and she decided to act on it immediately. Her altered appearance initially left her family and friends surprised and even a little upset. "This apprehension made me take the decision on the spur of the moment," she confides.
Her family members felt sad initially but when she stated her reason, they understood. "Today, my family and friends are proud of me,” she says.
Following the donation, Swapna received appreciation and congratulatory messages from several people. But she insists that recognition was never her motivation. “I find it strange to be praised for this gesture, for, the intention of donation usually comes from the heart, it is an instinct,” she reasons.
“I want this initiative to encourage a different way of thinking in society and inspire many more people to donate their hair for cancer patients,” Swapna urges.
Hair loss is a common and emotionally distressing consequence of cancer treatment and more so for women. Patients may undergo profound psychological and emotional changes. For some, suddenly losing a familiar part of their appearance weakens their confidence many a time.
“Losing hair could deeply affect cancer patients' self-confidence. Repeated treatment brings several physical as well as emotional changes. At such a time, a wig can help them feel more confident about themselves. That is why hair donation could be a meaningful initiative,” she adds.
Decisions about hair donation depends on an individual’s thoughts and willingness. “Before cutting our hair, we should think once about the many cancer patients waiting for hair. If we have the willingness, we can donate it instead of throwing it away. It may help someone who genuinely needs it,” she says.
For Swapna, donating hair is a humane responsibility because it can help a person face the world with renewed confidence.
Swapna’s association with social causes predates her hair donation. When she is not busy shooting or modelling, she devotes time to community service. She spends time with children at the Ashraya orphanage in Dumduma on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar and residents of the girls’ home in Patia. She also visits senior citizens living at an old-age home in Naharkanta.
Swapna has acted in several Hindi and Odia films and has established herself as a model. She also has Telugu, Gujarati and Bengali film projects in hand. Her latest gesture, however, reveals another side of life in the spotlight - one in which beauty finds its deepest meaning when it helps another person feel beautiful again.
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