A Collection To Take Note Of: Retired Banker Flaunts Trove Of Rare Currency Notes
Bharat Bhushan Gupta's collection includes plastic notes from 60 countries, all preserved with great dedication and passion over the years
Published : June 14, 2026 at 7:56 AM IST
Bikaner: A hobby that retired banker from Bikaner, Bharat Bhushan Gupta, cultivated at work made him garner his most prized possesion -- a trove featuring rare currency notes from India and numerous other countries.
Notably, his collection includes plastic notes from 60 countries, all preserved with great dedication and passion over the years.
At a time when there have been discussions in the country on the feasibility of introducing polymer or plastic currency notes, this unique collection of Gupta has become a centre of attraction, which he showcases to the people with great enthusiasm.
Gupta said he started studying the currency systems of various countries during his banking career, and it was then he developed the hobby of collecting rare notes and coins, which eventually evolved into a passion.
Today, he owns notes that have been discontinued in their countries of origin and coins that have become part of history. According to him, many countries adopted polymer notes years ago and have seen positive results. Due to their durability, security features, and longevity, these notes are considered the currency of the future.
Gupta notes that the discussion surrounding plastic notes in the country is not new to him. He recalled that an experiment involving polymer notes was conducted in India about a decade and a half ago. A trial was planned for select cities, but the initiative did not proceed further at the time. Now that the possibility of introducing polymer notes is being raised again, he believes this move could prove significant in terms of technology and security.
Gupta’s collection includes polymer banknotes from numerous countries, such as Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Romania, Vietnam, and Brunei. These notes are distinguished by features like special inks, micro-printing, and modern security elements. Consequently, they are considered much harder to counterfeit than standard paper banknotes.
According to him, plastic banknotes are far more durable than conventional paper ones. They are less affected by water, moisture, and dirt. This results in a longer lifespan, reducing the need for frequent reprinting and potentially lowering government expenditure in the long run.
Students, researchers, banking professionals, and the general public visit Gupta's home to view his collection. Through currencies from around the world, he also educates people about the history and evolution of money.
Also Read: