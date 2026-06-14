ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Collection To Take Note Of: Retired Banker Flaunts Trove Of Rare Currency Notes

Bikaner: A hobby that retired banker from Bikaner, Bharat Bhushan Gupta, cultivated at work made him garner his most prized possesion -- a trove featuring rare currency notes from India and numerous other countries.

Notably, his collection includes plastic notes from 60 countries, all preserved with great dedication and passion over the years.

At a time when there have been discussions in the country on the feasibility of introducing polymer or plastic currency notes, this unique collection of Gupta has become a centre of attraction, which he showcases to the people with great enthusiasm.

Gupta said he started studying the currency systems of various countries during his banking career, and it was then he developed the hobby of collecting rare notes and coins, which eventually evolved into a passion.

Today, he owns notes that have been discontinued in their countries of origin and coins that have become part of history. According to him, many countries adopted polymer notes years ago and have seen positive results. Due to their durability, security features, and longevity, these notes are considered the currency of the future.