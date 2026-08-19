A Childhood Road Crash Inspired This Bihar Student's Smart Helmet That Can Stop A Drunk Rider
Engineering student Rohit Raj has developed an affordable technology combining alcohol detection, vehicle control, GPS tracking and emergency assistance for riders, reports Sartaj Ahmad.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 11:00 AM IST
Gaya: A road accident involving a young girl and an intoxicated rider left a question in schoolboy Rohit Raj’s mind - can technology stop a drunk person from riding a motorcycle in the first place? He strictly worked on the question to find an answer and nearly three years of work later, he has come up with a smart helmet designed not only to protect riders but also to prevent dangerous journeys and summon help when a crash occurs.
A third-semester Mechanical Engineering student at Gaya College of Engineering, Rohit has equipped the helmet with an alcohol-detection system, wireless connectivity, GPS and an app-based emergency alert mechanism. The innovation has been presented at leading technical institutions, including IIT Patna, IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay, and has earned his startup a place in the final round of Pitch Karo India 2026.
The helmet uses embedded sensors to detect alcohol near the rider. If intoxication is detected, the system communicates wirelessly with the motorcycle, gradually reduces its speed and brings it to a halt. Once the vehicle stops, the system prevents it from moving again.
“If someone attempts to ride after consuming alcohol, special sensors in the helmet detect it. The motorcycle then slows down and comes to a halt and once it has stopped, it will not move further. The system effectively shuts down the bike after bringing it to a stop,” said Rohit, founder and CEO of HelmTech Tech Private Limited.
Rohit has demonstrated the mechanism using a dummy model. If a rider removes the helmet while the motorcycle is in use, the system sounds a warning beep and begins slowing down the vehicle. The wireless connection between the helmet and the bike is intended to ensure that the safety system remains active throughout the journey.
The helmet is also designed to respond in the crucial minutes after an accident. According to the college administration, a linked mobile application detects a crash and sends alerts, along with location details, to the rider’s pre-saved family contacts, the nearest police station and a health centre.
The aim is to reduce the delay that often prevents accident victims from receiving timely medical attention. If relatives, police and healthcare personnel receive immediate information about both the crash and its location, they can reach the injured rider more quickly.
For Rohit, an accident while he was studying in Class 10 changed many things. A member of his family was riding a motorcycle after consuming alcohol, with a young girl accompanying him, when they met with an accident. The girl suffered serious injuries.
That left a mark on him. It also led him to wonder whether a technological intervention could prevent an intoxicated person from operating a motorcycle altogether.
“After that childhood incident, I had been thinking about this idea, although I did not know whether I would ever be able to turn it into reality. After entering college, I discussed it with my teachers and mentors. Their encouragement prompted me to begin working on it, and I have finally succeeded,” Rohit said.
When Rohit joined Gaya College of Engineering he got enough technical guidance. Support from teachers and mentors led him to develop the project. After nearly three years of work, he produced a model combining sensors, a chip, wireless communication, GPS tracking and an app-based alert system.
Rohit comes from the Raja Bazar area of South Daulatpur in Bihar’s Jehanabad district. His father, Naresh Kumar, works on a contractual basis with the Bihar government, while his mother is a homemaker. Despite coming from a middle-class family, he managed to work on the project alongside his engineering studies.
Now he has his startup, HelmTech Tech Private Limited, which has reached the final round of Pitch Karo India 2026, a national-level platform where startups present their ideas before investors, mentors and industry experts.
Rohit hopes the opportunity could help his venture attract investment of up to Rs 1 crore.
Earlier, after presenting the helmet at a hackathon in Ranchi, Rohit received a funding offer of Rs 50 lakh from a company. He chose not to accept it, saying he first wanted to strengthen the project and prepare it for expansion on a larger scale.
His company has also received assistance of Rs 10 lakh under the Bihar government’s startup policy. Rohit said the support played an important role in taking the project through its prototype and development stages.
Like many parents, Rohit’s family expects him to complete his education and prepare for a government job. His plans, however, are different. He wants to establish his own company and eventually create employment opportunities for other young people.
Apart from the smart helmet, Rohit intends to develop other safety-oriented products through his startup while preparing the helmet for a commercial launch.
"My immediate challenge is to keep the technology within the reach of ordinary motorcycle users," says the young innovator. He plans to price the helmet between Rs 2,500 and Rs 3,000. While it would resemble a conventional helmet from the outside, it would contain sensors, a chip, GPS and app-linked technology.
The objective, he said, is to make safety technology available to everyday riders instead of restricting it to expensive premium products.
Dr Dwarka Das Nima, principal of Gaya College of Engineering, described the project as an outcome of the institute’s growing focus on innovation and entrepreneurship.
“This electronic device is unique, and it is a matter of pride that such work is being undertaken at Gaya Engineering College. Rohit’s achievement reflects the institute’s growing culture of innovation, technological development and entrepreneurship. It will inspire other students to transform their ideas into practical solutions and successful startups,” he said.
District Startup Coordinator Sushant Kumar said Rohit’s achievement also reflected the expansion of Gaya’s startup ecosystem. According to him, the district had only about three startups when he assumed responsibility, but the number has since risen to approximately 40.
“It is a matter of pride for Gaya that Rohit Raj has been selected for the final round of Pitch Karo India 2026. Gaya and Bihar are now earning recognition in the startup world,” Kumar said.
"Rohit’s success is a source of pride for the entire college administration. His startup could prove highly beneficial for the country in the future,” he added.
Rohit says the smart helmet is no longer confined to a dummy model. The system has undergone trials on a motorcycle, and the team is now working to improve its reliability, complete the patent process and prepare it for the market.
If it performs successfully on a wider scale, the helmet could address two persistent dangers on Indian roads - preventing intoxicated riders from continuing their journey and ensuring that accident victims do not remain without help during the critical minutes following a crash.
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