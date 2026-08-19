ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Childhood Road Crash Inspired This Bihar Student's Smart Helmet That Can Stop A Drunk Rider

Gaya: A road accident involving a young girl and an intoxicated rider left a question in schoolboy Rohit Raj’s mind - can technology stop a drunk person from riding a motorcycle in the first place? He strictly worked on the question to find an answer and nearly three years of work later, he has come up with a smart helmet designed not only to protect riders but also to prevent dangerous journeys and summon help when a crash occurs.

A third-semester Mechanical Engineering student at Gaya College of Engineering, Rohit has equipped the helmet with an alcohol-detection system, wireless connectivity, GPS and an app-based emergency alert mechanism. The innovation has been presented at leading technical institutions, including IIT Patna, IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay, and has earned his startup a place in the final round of Pitch Karo India 2026.

Smart Helmet (ETV Bharat)

The helmet uses embedded sensors to detect alcohol near the rider. If intoxication is detected, the system communicates wirelessly with the motorcycle, gradually reduces its speed and brings it to a halt. Once the vehicle stops, the system prevents it from moving again.

“If someone attempts to ride after consuming alcohol, special sensors in the helmet detect it. The motorcycle then slows down and comes to a halt and once it has stopped, it will not move further. The system effectively shuts down the bike after bringing it to a stop,” said Rohit, founder and CEO of HelmTech Tech Private Limited.

Meet innovator Rohit Raj (ETV Bharat)

Rohit has demonstrated the mechanism using a dummy model. If a rider removes the helmet while the motorcycle is in use, the system sounds a warning beep and begins slowing down the vehicle. The wireless connection between the helmet and the bike is intended to ensure that the safety system remains active throughout the journey.

The helmet is also designed to respond in the crucial minutes after an accident. According to the college administration, a linked mobile application detects a crash and sends alerts, along with location details, to the rider’s pre-saved family contacts, the nearest police station and a health centre.

A Childhood Road Crash Inspired This Bihar Student’s Smart Helmet That Can Stop A Drunk Rider (ETV Bharat)

The aim is to reduce the delay that often prevents accident victims from receiving timely medical attention. If relatives, police and healthcare personnel receive immediate information about both the crash and its location, they can reach the injured rider more quickly.

For Rohit, an accident while he was studying in Class 10 changed many things. A member of his family was riding a motorcycle after consuming alcohol, with a young girl accompanying him, when they met with an accident. The girl suffered serious injuries.

Rohit wearing the smart helmet while explaining its way of working (ETV Bharat)

That left a mark on him. It also led him to wonder whether a technological intervention could prevent an intoxicated person from operating a motorcycle altogether.

“After that childhood incident, I had been thinking about this idea, although I did not know whether I would ever be able to turn it into reality. After entering college, I discussed it with my teachers and mentors. Their encouragement prompted me to begin working on it, and I have finally succeeded,” Rohit said.